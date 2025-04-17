New pilot duty rules from July; Delhi HC closes pilots’ pleas

The Delhi high court has closed petitions filed by the Federation of Indian Pilots and other unions challenging the 2019 Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), after the regulator committed to a phased implementation of revised FDTL rules starting July 1. In her April 7 ruling, justice Tara Vitasta Ganju acknowledged that the process of notifying the revised Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) is underway and directed all airlines, including Air India, to submit their updated FDTL schemes to the DGCA within three weeks. (HT Archive)

In February, DGCA informed the court it had proposed stricter guidelines to limit pilots’ duty hours and enhance rest periods to reduce fatigue. The plan includes increasing weekly rest from 36 to 48 hours beginning July 1 and reducing permissible night flying from November 1. Of the 22 proposed changes, 15 will take effect in July, with the remaining seven—including a redefinition of night duty as hours between midnight and 6 am — slated for November roll-out.

DGCA’s phased approach followed stiff resistance from airlines, which claimed the new norms would require a 10-20% increase in pilot hiring and potentially cause flight disruptions. The original June 1, 2024, deadline was deferred after several rounds of mediation between Air India and pilot unions, facilitated by DGCA and ordered by the court.

In her April 7 ruling, justice Tara Vitasta Ganju acknowledged that the process of notifying the revised Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) is underway and directed all airlines, including Air India, to submit their updated FDTL schemes to the DGCA within three weeks. “This court deems it appropriate to direct that Air India and any other concerned airlines shall file their respective FDTL scheme with DGCA expeditiously and not later than three weeks from today,” justice Ganju’s order, released later, stated.

Though the court in its four-page order closed the petitions, it granted the pilot unions liberty to approach the judiciary in the future in case of any violation or delay in implementation. “Needless to add that in the event of any non-compliance, the petitioners shall be at liberty to approach the appropriate forum albeit in accordance with law,” the judge noted.

The FDTL overhaul was first announced by DGCA in January 2024, following growing concerns over fatigue-related risks to flight safety. However, after pressure from airlines and directions from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), the rollout was delayed, leaving carriers to continue operating under the old norms until their updated schemes receive DGCA’s approval.

The matter first reached the court in December 2024, when it directed DGCA to consider implementing new FDTL norms early in 2025 to safeguard pilot welfare. With this week’s ruling, the court has now formally closed the petitions but left the door open for future legal action if the regulator or airlines fail to adhere to the timeline.