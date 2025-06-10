New software to complete Delhi Jal Board projects on time, says minister

To ensure timely completion of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) projects and eliminate unnecessary delays, water minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Monday said a dedicated software module will be developed for real-time project monitoring. Delhi cabinet minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma. (PTI)

“The people of Delhi deserve timely services. Project delays erode public trust. That’s why we’ve decided to leverage technology for daily monitoring, clear accountability, and on-time completion. Our goal is transparency, responsibility, and results,” Singh said.

The digital platform will track the daily status, progress, responsible officials, and deadlines for each project. It will help identify delays quickly and fix accountability wherever necessary.

The DJB, a Delhi government agency, is responsible for potable water supply, sewage management, and wastewater treatment in the city. Serving over 20 million residents, it runs multiple infrastructure projects across the capital.

The new software will use a structured workflow system with clearly defined phases, timelines, and designated officers. A centralized portal will record all updates and data entries, enabling real-time tracking of any project.

According to the minister’s office, the platform will not only monitor project progress but also reduce time lost in paperwork, foster data-driven decisions, and improve transparency.

“With this software, not only will departmental work gain speed, but each project will also meet its deadline. This is more than a tech upgrade—it signals a new work culture where every day counts, responsibilities are clearly defined, and outcomes are delivered on time,” the statement added.