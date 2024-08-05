Newborn’s headless body recovered from Rohini park after dog was spotted carrying it

NEW DELHI The incident was reported on Saturday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police on Monday said they recovered a headless body of a newborn in Aman Vihar, outer Delhi, after passersby spotted a dog carrying it at a park in Rohini Sector 22. A case has been registered and a probe is under way, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said the incident was reported at 10.08am on Saturday. The officer said the body appeared decomposed and prima facie, appeared to have died after being dumped in the park.

Police said there is a private hospital located within a kilometre of the park and they are making enquiries. Also, there was no guard or security staff deployed at the location.

“The local police found a mutilated headless body of a newborn baby. It may have been kept in the park a day or two ago. The dead body was shifted to hospital and preserved for post-mortem examination,” DCP Sidhu said.

Police said the gender of the newborn could not be ascertained due to the severity of the mutilation. “Many body parts, including the head are still missing. We suspect they were eaten by animals,” a senior police officer said.

“CCTV footage of cameras in the vicinity is being obtained and scanned to ascertain the identity of the person who dumped the baby or the body. There is no CCTV camera in the park,” the officer said.

A case under Section 94 (concealment of birth by secret disposal) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Aman Vihar police station.