Next in ‘waste-to-art’ chapter: Civic park in East Delhi to showcase Indian festivals

Civic park in East Delhi to showcase Indian festivals
- The 2.7-acre Celebration Park will come up near Nirman Vihar Metro station, and it will feature all major festivals of the country as well as the major sporting achievements.
In its line of parks based on several themes, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has now planned to come up with a park in east Delhi on the concept of Indian festivals, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday.
The 2.7-acre Celebration Park will come up near Nirman Vihar Metro station, and it will feature all major festivals of the country as well as the major sporting achievements.
A senior MCD official said that the proposal for the project has been finalised and replicas based on waste to art theme will be featured in the park. “The idea is developing this space as hub for activity, fairs and exhibitions during major festivals. The park will have designated spots for replicas featuring scenes from all religions and cultures such as Diwali, Eid, Holi, Christmas. Regional festivals from south and the northeast have also been incorporated in the project report,” the official said.
The Capital’s civic body plans to develop the park on public private partnership mode and the concessionaire will be expected to hold exhibitions and fairs on major occasions such as the New Year’s eve or major sporting events.
“We have kept the provision to mark the major sports achievements such as the gold medal-winning javelin throw by Neeraj Chopra and Kapil Dev winning the cricket World Cup in 1983. Fairs as well as exhibits will be organised near the amphitheatre as per an annual calendar,” a second official said.
“Named as the Celebration Park, it will also be developed on the ‘waste to art’ concept with additional provisions for exhibits, fairs and family activities and a food court featuring regional cuisines on each festival,” another official associated with the project said.
The municipal corporation currently operates two ‘waste to art’ parks in the form of Bharat Darshan Park at Punjabi Bagh which features replicas of Indian monuments and Waste wonder park at Sarai Kale Khan with replicas of Seven Wonders of the World.
The Celebration Park project will be presented before the MCD special officer who currently holds the power of the deliberative wing.
“Once tenders are issued, the park is estimated to be completed within six month at a cost of nearly ₹17 crore. The cost will be borne by the private concessionaire,” the second official added
