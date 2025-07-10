NGT fines Delhi Jal Board, summons CEO over repeated adjournments in groundwater misuse case

New Delhi The tribunal was hearing an execution application filed to ensure compliance of a 2018 order, passed in a case filed by activist Shailesh Singh, alleging that several hotels, including a well-known five-star hotel in New Friends Colony, illegally draw groundwater. (Representative photo)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) rapped the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and imposed a cost of ₹50,000 for repeatedly seeking adjournments in a case related to illegal groundwater extraction by hotels in the Capital.

In an order dated July 7, a bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava described the water utility’s conduct to be “not bonafide” and said the cost of ₹50,000 be used to purchase environmental books for the NGT Bar room.

The tribunal was hearing an execution application filed to ensure compliance of a 2018 order, passed in a case filed by activist Shailesh Singh, alleging that several hotels, including a well-known five-star hotel in New Friends Colony, illegally draw groundwater.

In the July 7 hearing, the DJB once again sought an adjournment citing that its counsel was “not in station”, a reason it had submitted on earlier occasions as well, the NGT observed.

“Repeated adjournment by DJB on the same ground that ‘counsel is not in station’ does not appear to be bonafide. The above allegation of the applicant seems to carry weight...” the order said.

Finding merit in the applicant’s claim that the DJB was deliberately delaying proceedings, the bench observed that the board’s conduct was obstructing justice and directed the DJB to appear before it in person in the next hearing on August 12.

“The conduct of the DJB in such a matter where the execution of the order passed almost seven years back has been sought cannot be appreciated. Thus, we require the CEO, DJB, to appear on the next date of hearing to assist the tribunal,” the bench said.