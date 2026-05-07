NGT orders round-the-clock patrolling to curb illegal sand mining in Narela

Taking cognisance of illegal sand mining in the Yamuna in Narela, the National Green Tribunal directed that regular police patrolling be conducted in the area and legal action initiated against those involved. The tribunal also directed that a survey for the demarcation of the interstate boundary between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh be conducted within six weeks to avoid jurisdictional ambiguity. The tribunal also directed that a survey for the demarcation of the interstate boundary between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh be conducted within six weeks to avoid jurisdictional ambiguity. (Representational image)

On April 14, 2026, after an FIR was registered at Alipur police station by a head constable, excavators and other vehicles allegedly involved in illegal mining activities were seized. The FIR states that while the constable was patrolling on Pushta Main Road near Jhangola village on April 14, he was informed that some people were illegally mining sand and soil near the river. He reached the spot and arrested one man, Surender Singh, for allegedly mining sand and soil illegally from the riverbank.

The status report submitted by the Narela subdivisional magistrate (SDM), accessed by HT, states that officials from the SDM office, Alipur police, Ghaziabad’s Loni, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and the irrigation and flood control department decided that a joint inspection by officials from both states would be conducted.

An NGT bench had taken suo motu cognisance of a newspaper report in December 2024 detailing large-scale illegal mining in the floodplain between North Delhi’s Alipur and Ghaziabad’s Panchayara.

“A joint field inspection was carried out on 05.03.2026, wherein it was decided that demarcation of the inter-state boundary shall be undertaken through a Total Station Machine survey. It was further resolved that regular police patrolling shall be ensured by concerned police stations and that strict legal action shall be initiated in cases of illegal sand mining,” the report states.

It adds that in a meeting held on March 11, Alipur police station was directed to ensure daily round-the-clock patrolling, with special emphasis during the night, and submit a daily report on the patrolling by 10am the following day. The DDA was directed to provide detailed inputs on land-use planning and development regulations applicable to the border areas.