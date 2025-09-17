NHAI to upgrade 7.5km Mehrauli-Gurugram stretch to highway standards

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will soon upgrade and maintain the 7.5km stretch from South Delhi’s Andheria Mor (near the Chattarpur-Vasant Kunj intersection) to the Gurugram border, bringing it up to national highway standards, officials said. About ₹19.18 crore will initially be spent on maintenance, new facilities, and improvements to the key corridor, for which bids have been invited. In addition to resurfacing, drainage work, cleaning, and improved street infrastructure, the project will include one year of maintenance. The Andheria Mor–Gurugram section is among three key stretches recently transferred from the Delhi government to the NHAI. (HT Archive)

The Mehrauli-Gurugram Road, designated National Highway 148A, runs through southwest Delhi and is a vital link between Delhi and Haryana. The Andheria Mor–Gurugram section is among three key stretches recently transferred from the Delhi government to the NHAI. Officials said that the NHAI will also deploy more road sweeping machines, route patrolling vehicles, ambulances and cranes for removal of vehicles which break down-- along this stretch. A government official said significant changes are planned for this arterial road and will be replicated on other stretches handed over to the NHAI.

According to an NHAI report, the ₹19-crore plan includes 2.5km of metal beam crash barriers, 5,000 square metres of paver blocks, new kerbs, over 150 road signages, replacement of 12,000 square metres of damaged concrete tiles, and additional LED poles to improve illumination. To ensure cleanliness, the carriageway, medians, and central verges will be mechanically cleaned. A separate list of works to improve the road surface has also been prepared, officials said. The agency aims to finalise the contractor by late September, with bids opening on September 25.

The Delhi government has transferred three major corridors—Mathura Road (Ashram to Badarpur, 8.5km), Delhi-Rohtak Road (Punjabi Bagh to Tikri Border, 18.5km), and Mehrauli-Gurugram Road (Mehrauli to Gurugram, 7.5km)—to the NHAI for maintenance, redesign, and upkeep. Together, they span 33km and are critical connectors between Delhi and neighbouring areas.

As part of the handover, the PWD has also been directed to identify key slip roads and connecting roads along these corridors. These additional roads may also be considered for handover to the NHAI in future phases, officials added. “The NHAI will assess congestion points and consider widening where feasible,” a government official said.

A government official said that the handover of these roads by the public works department (PWD) to NHAI is aligned with efforts to mitigate congestion through potential widening and better connectivity, including links to the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway. “NHAI’s intervention can lead to alleviation of traffic snarls and better management,” a government official added.