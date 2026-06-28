NIA names key architect of Delhi Red Fort blast

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has named absconding paediatrician Muzafar Ahmed Rather a founding member of the al Qaeda-linked AGuH Interim and one of the “prime architects” of the conspiracy behind the November 10 car bomb blast near the Red Fort in Delhi, the agency stated on Saturday, citing its supplementary chargesheet filed before a special court on Friday.

The explosion, triggered by a suicide bomber, in November 2025.) (HT Photo)

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The blast killed 12 people, including suicide bomber Umer Un Nabi. The supplementary chargesheet names two other accused alongside Muzafar Rather — Zameer Ahmad Ahanger and Tufail Ahmad Bhat — taking the total number of chargesheeted individuals in the case to 13. All three newly indicted are from Jammu and Kashmir, the agency said.

Muzafar Rather, an MBBS and MD paediatrician, is the elder brother of arrested co-accused Adeel Ahmed Rather. “NIA investigation revealed Muzafar Ahmed to be one of the prime architects, along with co accused Umer [un Nabi], Muzammil Shakeel, Adeel Rather, and Mufti Irfan, of the conspiracy that led to the deadly vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) blast,” the NIA said in its statement.

Muzafar Rather attended a secret meeting at Eidgah in Srinagar in June 2022 — held after an unsuccessful attempt by the group’s members to reach Afghanistan via Turkey — at which AGuH Interim was formed.

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{{^usCountry}} He was, the agency alleged, also involved in manufacturing, testing and concealing TATP-based improvised explosive devices at a clandestine facility run by Umer and Muzammil at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana. A non-bailable warrant has been issued against him, and efforts are on to trace and arrest him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was, the agency alleged, also involved in manufacturing, testing and concealing TATP-based improvised explosive devices at a clandestine facility run by Umer and Muzammil at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana. A non-bailable warrant has been issued against him, and efforts are on to trace and arrest him. {{/usCountry}}

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On the role of the two other new indictments – described as OGWs (overground workers), the agency said Zameer Ahanger worked for this offshoot and was “actively in touch with handlers”, and “acted as a courier for arms, ammunition, and cash for the terror module”.

Tufail Ahmad Bhat, the agency stated, was a former OGW of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and worked as the new outfit’s “arms supplier”. “Bhat had procured one AK-47, one Krinkov rifle, one pistol, magazines and live ammunition through dead drops orchestrated by a handler, and delivered them to the deceased bomber Dr Umer un-Nabi for ₹three lakh,” the agency said.

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AGuH Interim takes its name from Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), an al Qaeda affiliate founded in July 2017 by Zakir Rashid Bhat alias Zakir Musa, previously a close aide of Burhan Wani, after he split from Hizbul Mujahideen. A sustained security crackdown had already curtailed AGuH’s activities, and the outfit became defunct after Musa was killed by security forces in May 2019.

The module’s operations, the NIA said in an earlier briefing in May, were code-named “Operation Heavenly Hind”, with the stated aim of overthrowing the Indian government and imposing Sharia rule — through recruiting members, propagating “violent jehadi ideology”, stockpiling arms and ammunition, and manufacturing explosives at scale using commercially available chemicals.

A separate investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in January 2026 found that Al-Falah University’s management had fraudulently hired the radicalised doctors on the recommendation of the head of the university’s HR department and the appointments were approved by chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui.

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The supplementary chargesheet follows the NIA’s 7,500-page main chargesheet, filed on May 14, 2026, which named 10 accused, including four doctors — among them Lucknow-based Shaheen Saeed and Saharanpur-based Adeel.

Adeel was arrested in Saharanpur on November 7, three days before the blast, while working at a private hospital there. The NIA has alleged that he used his professional contacts in the medical fraternity to maintain links across several states and expand the network.

The agency said the case has been pieced together through forensic testing, DNA fingerprinting, geo-location mapping of conspiracy sites and financial-trail analysis, and that its investigation is continuing.

(With inputs from Mir Ehsan in Srinagar)