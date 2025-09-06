Nigerian man held in Talkatora Thar crash, drug haul case

A month after two persons were killed by a speeding Mahindra Thar in Chanakyapuri, the Delhi Police arrested a 40-year-old Nigerian national for allegedly supplying drugs linked to the case. During the search, police recovered 0.30 grams of cocaine, 2.6 grams of LSD, 23.47 grams of MD, 21.26 grams of ganja, 15.49 grams of charas, an empty liquor bottle, and ₹ 25,000 cash. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Police said the man, identified as Ndubusi, was arrested from his East of Kailash residence last week and had been living in India on an expired visa since 2012.

On August 10, the Thar hit two men sleeping on a pavement near gate number 3 of Talkatora Stadium around 6.30 am and also rammed into an electric pole. Both victims died during treatment. Police arrested the driver, 27-year-old Ashish Kumar, from the spot. Kumar, a driver by profession, had taken his friend’s car for work.

During the search, police recovered 0.30 grams of cocaine, 2.6 grams of LSD, 23.47 grams of MD, 21.26 grams of ganja, 15.49 grams of charas, an empty liquor bottle, and ₹25,000 cash. Police booked Kumar under rash driving, causing death by negligence, and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Investigations revealed Kumar was supplying drugs across Delhi-NCR after procuring them from a dealer. “The duo sourced drugs from other states, and Kumar was in charge of selling the drugs in south Delhi and Gurugram parties,” an officer said.

Police traced Kumar’s contacts through phone records and narrowed in on Ndubusi, who they allege supplied the narcotics. Raids were conducted before his arrest. Police said legal action has also been initiated against him for overstaying in India.