Night curfew to contain Covid-19 spike, puts wedding celebrations in crisis

Couples planning to tie the knot this month were stuck in a catch-22 situation with the announcement of night curfew from 10am to 5am till April 30 in Delhi and 8pm to 7am in Mumbai amid the surge in Covid-19 cases.

While some are now planning to postpone the date yet again, others are shifting to day-time celebrations, and those who opted for NCR venues to have large gathering state that it will be a setback as guests might not be able to travel due to curfew timings.

“The moment it was announced, we received a call from the venue to move the function to day-time but it might be difficult as it’s a very heavy saya date,” says Saurabh Aswal, an IT professional who is getting married on April 25th. Another groom-to-be, Akhil Narang, a businessman, shares, “It is a state of chaos. The date is so near and the venues are saying they need to check the availability for day timings. We have already given ‘minimum guarantee’ to the venues but now with the option of day function, they’re not willing to reduce the cost. They need to understand that not all the guests will be able to attend.”

It is proving to be an equal drawback for couples who decided to skip the wedding venues in the Capital due to a cap on maximum guests to 100 and 200 and opted for venues in NCR, as now commuting and returning before the curfew timings may be of a concern. Abhishek Pateria, a research scholar who has his venue booked in Surajkund (Haryana) took time off for 2 months from his work in Poland to prepare for his wedding says, “I have to fly back, so there’s no chance of postponing or even switching to day functions as it will incur losses. It will be a difficult situation for the guests coming to attend the wedding all the way from Delhi or Noida.”

As wedding venues too have observed the change in preferences of couples over the last year due to pandemic, Shivan Gupta , creative director, Amaara Farms says, “We have been receiving queries from couples for a brunch or moving towards day weddings, and also noticing the conscious efforts from our clients to keep their gathering intimate.”

Not just the couples but wedding planners and photographers are in conflict as well about last-minute refunds, cancellations and postponement challenges. Mumbai based Vishal Punjabi, founder and director, The Wedding Filmer, says, “There have been a few cancellations because family members have contracted Covid-19. When things like this happen, it teaches us to value what we have. Now isn’t the time to party and a wedding doesn’t have to be a big party,” who also feels that getting married in the day is a better idea.

As couples are navigating through the challenges for finding alternate solution, “They are taking suggestions to navigate the best possible ways to go ahead since so many vendors are involved. It has a lead to a lot of chaos and disturbance in the planning done so far. Due to very limited auspicious dates this year, the clients are not too convinced with the idea of even postponing the weddings,” says cinematographer Ritin Kumar, Director and Head Storyteller, Cinelove Productions. Another wedding photographer, Amrit Arora, founder, The Wedding Files, shares, “I do have 6-7 wedding in Delhi for April. As of now, none of our clients called it off but one of them called today morning that they are planning to shift it to day wedding now. There were 2-3 queries which were going on and we were expecting them to get close but now they put it on hold.”

For planners, the months put into planning and organising have gone down the drain. Bombay-based wedding planner, Aanchal Bagaria, co-founder, The Wedding Soul who had weddings scheduled in April with a grand 3-day affair, says, “Now it’s all wrapped up to one single wedding to an afternoon lunch. Either couples are all together pushing dates to November, or opting for a sundowner wedding from 4-7pm. All our efforts and months of planning have gone in vain but have to face the fact.” She also states even for the month of May, weddings are uncertain as venues are not taking up bookings for large numbers.

Another wedding planner, Kaveri Vij feels it is a déjà vu of last year as she says, “Just when we thought things have started to normalise, comes a shocker. Still hoping and keeping our fingers crossed that we do survive this. Few days before any wedding are the most hectic for us and we literally burn midnight oil to complete all the tasks at hand.”