‘No arbitrary arrests of medicine buyers’: Delhi HC

The Delhi high court on Thursday clarified that it has not asked the city police to indiscriminately arrest people buying medicines, oxygen cylinders and essentials for personal use, saying that the “ idea is not to harass the general public”.

A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh asked Delhi Police to sensitise its force on the guidelines for booking someone of hoarding and black marketing. The court also asked the amicus curiae to go through various FIRs and list out ones in which no offence of hoarding and black marketing was being made out.

“Please sensitise your force. The idea is not to harass the general public… You should internally have some guidelines.. what constitutes hoarding and black marketing… It is only those cases where there is hoarding or black marketing, action can legitimately be taken,” the court said.

“Amicus and his team of volunteers may examine the same and pick out cases where according to their understanding no offence is made out since it is represented before us that they have been unfairly booked,” the court added.

The order comes while hearing the suo motu contempt proceedings which said that independent contempt action would be taken against all such people indulging in hoarding equipment or medicines or selling the same at prices above the MRP. The court issued notices to all the people named in over 40 FIRs pursuant to its May 2 order.

During the hearing, DCP (legal) Rajesh Deo of the Delhi police assured that he would take steps in accordance with the court’s suggestion.