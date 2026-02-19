No bail for directors, sub-contractor in Janakpuri pit death

A Delhi court on Wednesday dismissed the anticipatory bail pleas of two directors of a private firm allegedly linked to a fatal excavation accident in west Delhi’s Janakpuri earlier this month. On February 11, a magistrate had refused bail to Prajapati, observing that the case involved “serious lapses” in safety measures leading to the loss of a human life. (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The order was passed by additional sessions judge Harleen Kaur of the Dwarka Court on applications filed by Himanshu and Kavish Gupta.

The court also rejected the regular bail plea of Rajesh Kumar Prajapati, a sub-contractor engaged for the project, who had challenged a magistrate’s earlier decision denying him bail.

Detailed copies of the three orders were not available at the time of going to press.

The matter pertains to the death of 25-year-old Kamal Dhyani, who fell into a 4.5-metre-deep pit around midnight on February 6 while returning to his home in Kailashpuri, Palam Colony, after completing his shift at a call centre in Rohini.

According to police, Dhyani remained trapped for nearly eight hours. Investigators alleged that several individuals, including Prajapati, became aware of the incident but did not alert authorities or initiate rescue efforts in time.

Prajapati and a labourer, Yogesh, have been arrested in the case. Police said a passerby, Vipin Singh, first alerted a nearby security guard, who informed Yogesh. Yogesh then contacted Prajapati, who allegedly informed the firm’s directors nearly an hour later. However, police were not notified during that period.

Investigators told the court they had seized CCTV footage showing Yogesh placing barricades and green nets around the pit shortly after the incident.

On February 11, a magistrate had refused bail to Prajapati, observing that the case involved “serious lapses” in safety measures leading to the loss of a human life.