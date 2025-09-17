No Delhi HC relief for DU prof terminated from service for taking bribe

New Delhi The court upheld the 2012 order, noting that the appeals committee had reduced the charges from dismissal to termination. (Representative photo)

The Delhi High Court has upheld the decision of Jesus and Mary College, under the Delhi University, to terminate the services of a senior faculty member accused of demanding bribes from students in return for attendance and marks.

Justice Jasmeet Singh, in his verdict on Friday that was released later, said that seeking illegal gratification from students was a serious offence that undermined the foundation of academic integrity.

The court was dealing with professor Dr Thelma J Tallo’s petition against the Delhi University Appeals Committee’s October 2012 decision, affirming her dismissal for alleged misconduct.

The dismissal arose out of a dispute in 2008, when students accused the professor of demanding cash and items, such as a pearl necklace, in exchange for academic favours, including attendance and marks. The students also submitted audio recordings as evidence.

In response to the complaint, the college initiated an inquiry, followed by a review by an appeals committee. Both bodies, after conducting disciplinary proceedings, upheld the charges of misconduct. However, the appeals committee later reduced the penalty from dismissal to termination, allowing the professor to claim her retirement benefits.

In her petition, she had claimed that the complaints were fabricated and orchestrated due to personal enmity and administrative bias, and levelled allegations of bias against the inquiry process too.

Considering the contention, the court upheld the 2012 order, noting that the appeals committee had reduced the charges from dismissal to termination. “The misconduct proved, namely solicitation of illegal gratification from students, is grave and strikes at the core of academic integrity and thus, the Appeals Committee recorded reasons for affirming each of the charges against the petitioner,” the court said.