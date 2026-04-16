No disruption in LPG, fuel supply, says Delhi CM

New Delhi:Amid concerns over global geopolitical developments, chief minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said supplies of LPG, petrol and diesel in the national capital remain stable and adequate with authorities stepping up monitoring to prevent disruptions. The chief minister urged residents to avoid panic buying or stockpiling and rely only on verified information.

According to official data, around 125,000 LPG cylinders are being delivered across the city and the average delivery remains four to five days. The government said all gas agencies and bottling plants have adequate stock, with distribution being maintained through multiple channels.

“There is no shortage, and we are closely monitoring the system to ensure that residents do not face any inconvenience,” Gupta said.

The administration also intensified action against irregularities. Joint enforcement teams, comprising Delhi Police and the Food and Civil Supplies Department have conducted over 540 raids so far, seizing 2,027 cylinders and registering 44 FIRs for black marketing, hoarding and diversion.

Officials said domestic LPG consumers are being encouraged to use digital platforms such as SMS, IVRS, WhatsApp and online booking portals for refill requests. An OTP-based delivery authentication system has also been implemented to improve transparency, with over 90% of deliveries now verified.

To expand access, especially among vulnerable groups, 5-kg cylinders under the Free Trade LPG (FTL) scheme are being made available to migrant workers on valid identity proof, officials added.

District-level outreach camps are also being conducted in coordination with district magistrates, sub-divisional magistrates and food supply officers, with gas agency representatives assisting beneficiaries on-site.

A central control room has been set up at Vikas Bhawan to handle complaints and ensure quicker response. Officials said oil marketing companies are also actively addressing consumer feedback to maintain service standards.

The chief minister urged residents to avoid panic buying or stockpiling and rely only on verified information.