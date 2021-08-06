No edit option after submitting UG forms this year, DU advises students to fill applications with caution

New Delhi: The Delhi University (DU) on Thursday advised candidates seeking admission to various undergraduate courses to fill online application forms with utmost caution as they will not be allowed to edit it after submission.

The university, which started the online registration process for admission to various undergraduate courses across its 63 colleges from Monday, received over one lakh application for the available 70,000 seats till Thursday evening. The last date of registration is August 31.

During its first virtual open house session, meant to field admission related queries of candidates, on Thursday, DU officials cautioned students and asked them to re-check everything before submitting the forms. The University completely shifted its admission process since last year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It won’t be possible for the University to provide the editing option after submission of form to students since we are on a very tight schedule. After closing the registration on August 31, we need to give the data of applicants to the National Testing Agency (NTA) that will conduct entrance exams for admission to some undergraduate courses in September. So we need to give that data at least 15 days before the exam. That’s why the edit option is not there,” said Sanjeev Singh, director of the University’s computer department.

Admissions to all undergraduate courses – barring 15 courses – are conducted on the basis of merit and scores in the previous qualifying examination. Admission to postgraduate, MPhil-PhD courses, and the 15 undergraduate courses including journalism, finance, and music, will be done through DU entrance tests (DUET) conducted by the NTA in the last week of September this year.

Advising students not to fill the forms in one go, Singh said, “We have already asked the students to fill the form properly, and check and recheck everything before finally submitting it. There is enough time for them to go through everything. They should not rush to pay the registration fee and submit the form. The last date for confirming registration and payment of fees is August 31.”

Asked about differing theory and practical components among CBSE and their counterparts in state boards during the virtual open house session, DU officials clarified: “The theory and practical component will be automatically converted into a 70:30 ratio by the software on DU admission portal. Students need not be worried about it.”

Officials said the varsity will soon upload examples of such score conversion on its website.

“Students should wait for it rather than filling wrong information in the form,” said Suman Kumar, a member of the DU admission committee.