New Delhi, Following the partial demolition of the house belonging to the family of the accused in the Uttam Nagar killing, MCD officials announced on Monday that there are no plans for a major anti-encroachment drive in the area in the near future. No intend to extend drive: MCD after partial razing of Uttam Nagar killing accused's house

The accused is involved in the Uttam Nagar Holi clash case, in which a 26-year-old man was killed.

On March 8, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi partially demolished the house of the accused in JJ Colony, Uttam Nagar. According to officials, the structure was built over a drain.

The partial demolition took place on a Sunday, during which a four-foot section of a three-story house, which was encroaching on public property, was removed. Officials stated that this portion had encroached upon public property, necessitating the demolition.

Despite the recent actions, MCD officials confirmed that they do not intend to extend the anti-encroachment drive in the area. They noted that a total of 105 square metres of land was reclaimed on Sunday ahead of the upcoming monsoon season.

According to officials, similar anti-encroachment efforts have taken place in the west zone, but they did not disclose the details regarding the extent of those demolitions. Additionally, no explanation was provided for why this particular property was targeted or whether further actions are planned.

"This anti-encroachment drive is a part of an ongoing drive. Two days ago, similar action was taken against encroachment in the Rajouri Garden area, where illegal structures built upon public property were removed," a senior official said, adding that last week another anti-encroachment drive on Pankha road in west Delhi was taken up, where scores of 'jhuggi jhopdis' were removed.

In November 2024, the Supreme Court had equated 'bulldozer justice' with a lawless state of affairs. The Supreme Court had laid down pan-India guidelines and said no property should be demolished without a prior show-cause notice, and the affected must be given 15 days to respond.

According to officials, the ruling bans punitive actions against accused persons without 15-day notice, hearing, and reasoned order - but exempts unauthorised encroachments on public places like drains/roads, allowing immediate municipal removal without full process.

"At the outset, we clarify that these directions will not be applicable if there is an unauthorised structure in any public place such as road, street, footpath, abutting railway line or any river body or water bodies and also to cases where there is an order for demolition made by a court of law," the Supreme Court order on "bulldozer justice" issued in November 2024 read.

According to officials, Sections 322 and 343 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act 1957 deal with MCD's anti-encroachment drive. "Section 322 deals with temporary structure, and Section 343 deals with permanent structure. The commissioner can take a decision based on these sections," an official said.

Serving a notice at least five to fifteen days before the demolition is standard operating procedure before any anti-encroachment drive, officials stated.

