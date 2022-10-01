Home / Cities / Delhi News / No Metro services from Noida Electronic City to Dwarka Sec 21 on Sunday, till 2pm

No Metro services from Noida Electronic City to Dwarka Sec 21 on Sunday, till 2pm

Published on Oct 01, 2022

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday said there will be no direct train service on Sunday (October 2) between Noida Electronic City and Dwarka Sector 21 on the Blue Line from 6am to 2 pm due to scheduled track maintenance between the Yamuna Bank and Akshardham Metro stations

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday said there will be no direct train service on Sunday (October 2) between Noida Electronic City and Dwarka Sector 21 on the Blue Line from 6am to 2 pm due to scheduled track maintenance between the Yamuna Bank and Akshardham Metro stations.

Principal executive director, corporate communications at DMRC Anuj Dayal said during this period, train services from Noida Electronic City to Dwarka or Dwarka Sector 21 will be operated in two loops -- regular services from Dwarka Sector 21 to Yamuna Bank in one loop and from Yamuna Bank to Noida Electronic City in another loop.

“Passengers heading from one end to the other end of this line will be required to change trains at Yamuna Bank during this period. There will not be any direct train service from Noida Electronic City to Dwarka/Dwarka Sector 21 from the start of revenue services till 2pm,” he said.

Meanwhile, trains from Dwarka Sector 21 to Vaishali will run as per the Sunday time table during this period, officials said.

