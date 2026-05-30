Noida issues tender to install sound barriers on Bhangel Elevated Road

The Noida authority on Thursday issued a tender to finalise an agency to install sound barriers on the Bhangel elevated road, officials said on Friday. According to officials the decision follows complaints filed by residents living along the elevated corridor (Sunil Ghosh/HT)

According to officials the decision follows complaints filed by residents living along the elevated corridor, alleging that the rising noise from the stretch is posing problems to them since the road was opened in November 2025.

“We have invited bids for the installation of noise barriers on the elevated road. The project will cover junction numbers 10, 11 and 12 near sectors 42, 47, 48, 49, 107 and 110. The work involves installing sound barriers to reduce traffic noise for nearby residential areas,” said AK Arora, general manager, Noida authority.

The estimated cost of the project is ₹18.8 crore and it is expected to be completed within two months, officials said, adding the last date for submission applications is June 1, while the tenders will be opened on June 2.

Officials said the barriers will comprise of 120 mm-thick aluminium soundproof panels filled with high-density rockwool material designed to absorb noise. Each panel will measure 1.3 metres in height and 3 metres in width.

The aluminium sheets used in the barriers will have a special powder-coated finish for durability and weather protection. The agency will be responsible for the supply, installation and fixing of entire noise barrier system, officials said.

The six-lane flyover spanning 5.5 kilometers was built at a cost of ₹608 crore to reduce the travel time between Noida and Greater Noida/Dadri areas, said officials.

Officials said that the road has eased congestion on the heavily encroached Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera (DSC) road for commuters travelling towards Salarpur, Chhalera, Barola, Bhangel, Agahpur and nearby villages. However, as the elevated road passes through densely populated areas, residents living nearby have complained of loud traffic noises throughout the day and night. Several houses are located close to the elevated road and have been affected by the noise, officials said.

The Bhangel elevated road was proposed in 2013, but construction began only in June 2020. Amid repeated delays caused by funding gaps, design changes and slow approvals, the original December 2022 deadline was extended multiple times before the project was finally completed, said officials.

Meanwhile, last week, the authority decided to develop a diamond-shaped interchange on the Bhangel elevated road to connect it with Vishwakarma Road. The interchange will come up near Sunworld Vanalika in Sector 107 on one side and the Hanuman Temple in Sector 49 on the other. Officials said the interchange is expected to improve connectivity for nearby areas, including the 7X sectors.