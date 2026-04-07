New Delhi, The Centre on Tuesday announced a revised "as is where is" based regularisation policy to simplify the permission process for registration of properties and construction activities in unauthorised colonies of the national capital. Norms for ownership rights, construction work simplified in unauthorised colonies of Delhi

The revised policy ends the requirement of a layout plan for registration of already constructed buildings in 1,511 out of the total 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

Also, the Revenue Department of the Delhi government will now issue conveyance deeds for ownership rights instead of the DDA.

In a joint press conference attended by Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta termed the announcement of the policy as a big day for the people of the city.

She said that applications for ownership of properties under the revised policy can be filed online through the PM-UDAY portal from April 24, adding that the move will benefit nearly 50 lakh residents of such colonies.

Apart from "Regularisation of unauthorised colony on 'as is where is' basis with simplification of procedures to get both ownership rights and building regularisation", the Centre has also rolled out a Transit Oriented Development policy for the national capital.

Gupta said the PM-UDAY scheme was launched in 2019 for the regularisation of ownership rights in the unauthorised colonies, but it faced many technical issues requiring a revised policy.

Under the 2019 policy, around 40,000 conveyance deeds were issued, she said, adding that the process will speed up now with a simplified approval process and timeline set for issuing the deeds within 45 days.

Khattar said that the "as is where is" based regularisation policy will cover the old buildings in the unauthorised colonies, while new constructions will be required to follow the norms set by the MCD and seek its permission.

He said the multiplicity of agencies in the national capital makes coordination among them important. Now, residents of such colonies will be able to have ownership rights and undertake construction activities.

The Transit Oriented Development was part of Delhi's Masterplan 2021, but it faced obstructions, Khattar said, adding that the reformed policy will help solve traffic congestion as well as the housing needs of the city.

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