'...not for dogs': Delhi athletes on row over IAS officer closing stadium to walk dog

Athletes reportedly forced to finish training early and leave Delhi's Thyagraj Stadium - so IAS officers Sanjeev Khirwar and Rinku Dugga could walk their dog - have criticised the misuse of government property meant for sportspersons. "The government made this track for athletes and runners, and not for dogs. If an IAS officer, or any other senior official misuses it, then it is wrong," Amit, in training as a 400-metres racer, told news agency ANI.

"We stay here on rent and do our household chores on our own. We get very less time to do our proper workouts here, due to which we face many injuries. Parks and roads are available to walk dogs," another athlete Abhishek told ANI.

On Thursday the Indian Express said athletes training at the Delhi government-run facility were being forced to finish training early so Khirwar could walk his dog inside the grounds.

In a photo shared widely online, Khirwar, his wife and their dog can be seen on the track. Nobody else is visible in the photo.

Khirwar told the Express allegations against him were 'absolutely incorrect'.

The report provoked a furious response and prompted chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to declare state-run facilities would be open to athletes till 10 pm.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party tweeted: "There should be no inconvenience to athletes who wish to play till late night."

The fallout of the dog-walking report also prompted the centre to re-assign the couple - sending Khirwar to Ladakh and Dugga to Arunachal Pradesh. The union home ministry also received a report from the Delhi chief secretary on the alleged misuse of facilities.

With input from ANI

