Saturday, Jan 11, 2025
Notification issued for assembly elections; tenure ends on Feb 23

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 11, 2025 05:52 AM IST

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena issued the Delhi assembly election notification; nominations open until Jan 17, polling on Feb 5, votes counted on Feb 8.

Lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Friday issued official notification for the Delhi assembly elections, paving way for the nomination of the candidates. The notification also mentions that the last date of the assembly is February 23.

Delhi LG VK Saxena
Delhi LG VK Saxena

“The notification stated that the existing Legislative Assembly of Delhi, unless sooner dissolved, shall continue up to and including 23rd February 2025 (Sunday) and shall, thereafter, stand dissolved on the expiration of its duration,” the notification mentioned.

The notification comes a day after the Delhi Assembly secretariat tells the high court that a special session for the 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports would “not serve the purpose” now as the Assembly’s tenure ends in February.

The nominations of candidates will continue till January 17 after which no nominations will be accepted. A total of nine candidates filed their nominations on the first day, according to poll panel officials.

Scrutiny of the nominations will take place on January 18 and last date for withdrawal of the candidatures is January 20. The polling will be held on February 5 between 7am to 6pm across 70 constituencies in the Capital. The votes will be counted on February 8.

Saturday, January 11, 2025
