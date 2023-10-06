Nov deadline for Delhi’s Nehru Park cycle track, says NDMC

The New Delhi Municipal Council is targeting to complete the delayed Nehru Park bicycle track project by November this year, according to officials aware of the matter. NDMC will also develop cycle crossing tracks along Vinay Marg, Satya Marg, Niti Marg, and Panchsheel Marg. (PTI)

The work on the construction of the 2.7km long track itself along the periphery of Nehru Park in Chanakyapuri has been completed but allied infrastructure such as micro-surfacing, painting of tracks, installation of lights and sign boards has remained stuck due to monsoon.

NDMC vice chairperson Satish Upadhyay said the painting the concrete track could not be taken up during monsoon and further delays occurred due to G20-related work.

“The track surface around the park has been developed but the installation of associated infrastructure was extended due to rains. To make sure there is enough light in the evenings, the council will install 200 lamp posts of 4mm height at the cycling track. We are making efforts to complete the work by next month,” he added.

The civic body has also completed the horticulture development work around the track lanes, officials said.

The tack design comprises a 150mm thick concrete layer, 6mm thick micro-surfacing, and a 2mm cold plastic paint overlay. The average width of the track is 3 metres so that two people can cycle at the same time. NDMC will also develop cycle crossing tracks along Vinay Marg, Satya Marg, Niti Marg, and Panchsheel Marg as part of the project.

The construction work for the new track started in January earlier this year with LG VK Saxena laying the foundation stone. Initially, it was expected to be developed in four months. “This track will be connected with a longer bicycle corridor we are planning to develop from Moti Bagh up to Raisina Hills. That project is still in the pipeline,” said Upadhyay.

