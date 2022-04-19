Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news

NSA slapped on five accused in Jahangirpuri violence case | Top 5 updates

The political tussle between the ruling AAP and opposition BJP has escalated the affiliation of one of the 'masterminds' of the Jahangirpuri clashes during Shobha Yatra on Hanuman Jayanti.
Sonu alias Imam alias Yunus, who allegedly opened fire during the clashes, brought to Jahangirpuri police station in New Delhi. (ANI)
Updated on Apr 19, 2022 11:42 PM IST
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Three days after the Jahangipuri violence in northwest Delhi, the police on Tuesday said the situation is heading towards normalcy amid heavy deployment of security personnel in the area, even as the stringent National Security Act (NSA) has been reportedly slapped on five accused arrested in connection with the clashes.

However, the political tussle between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has escalated the affiliation of one of the 'masterminds' of the Jahangirpuri clashes during Shobha Yatra on Hanuman Jayanti. Both parties accused each other of being associated with the violence accused.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police has arrested another accused identified as Ghulam Rasool alias Gulli in connection with the clashes.

Here are the top 5 updates on the Jahangirpuri violence:

> The police said some of the shops, mainly of grocery, in the streets have opened and the movement of people is becoming normal. Over 500 police personnel and six companies of additional force have been deployed in the area round the clock. Besides, a total of 80 tear gas gun parties and water cannons have been deployed and drones are also being used in sensitive areas for rooftop surveillance, the police said.

>Meanwhile, the road in front of the mosque where the procession was allegedly attacked has been shut and the entire area cordoned off with barricades by police.

> Among those booked under the NSA are Md Ansar, the alleged main conspirator behind the violence, and Sonu, who was seen in a video opening fire during the violence on Saturday, news agency PTI quoted sources as saying. So far, the Delhi Police has arrested over 23 people in connection with the clashes.

> At a press conference, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that Ansar was an "active BJP leader". Sharing purported pictures of the accused on Twitter, AAP's Kalkaji MLA Atishi demanded an apology from the BJP for making the 'false' claim that the accused was a member of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. "The main accused in the Jahangirpuri riots, Ansar, is a BJP leader. He played a major role in getting BJP's candidate Sangeeta Bajaj contest elections, and he plays an active role in the BJP," she tweeted in Hindi. 

Countering the allegations, the BJP said AAP leaders were "lying" to divert attention from the role of its party worker in the violence. He said Ansar, along with another leader had quit the BJP in January 2020 and joined the AAP before the assembly polls.

>A delegation of prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind visited the area and met the families of those who have been arrested by police, assuring them all legal aid. Expressing deep concern over the communal clashes, Jamiat chief Maulana Mahmood Madani alleged that the violence was a failure of the law and order machinery and demanded a fair inquiry into the whole incident.

(With inputs from agencies)

Topics
delhi violence delhi police atishi
