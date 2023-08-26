Nuh: Prohibitory orders put in place, net suspended amid yatra rumours

The Haryana government on Saturday suspended mobile internet services in Nuh and imposed prohibitory orders, barring the gathering of four or more people in view of the shobha yatra planned by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)-Bajrang Dal on Monday, senior government officials aware of the development said.

Dozens of shops in Nuh and Gurugram and religious places were burnt or vandalised by mobs during and after the July 31 violence in Nuh. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Nuh district administration on Wednesday denied permission to the two groups for carrying out any religious procession. However, the outfits insisted that they will go ahead with the planned procession on August 28.

At least six people were killed and 88 injured in communal clashes that broke out after the Brajmandal Dharmik Yatra was attacked at Nalhar village in Nuh on July 31.

The Hindu groups had announced plans to resume the annual yatra.

Nuh deputy commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said that the district administration has not given permission to carry out any religious procession. Khadgata said that schools, colleges and banks shall remain closed on August 28. “No religious yatra will be allowed. We have denied permission as a precautionary measure. In view of rumours about the resumption of the yatra, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (prohibiting assembly of four or more people in an area) has been imposed again as a precautionary measure,” the police officer said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that mobile internet services have also been suspended in the district till Monday to stop the spread of rumours and fake news.

Additional chief secretary (home) TVSN Prasad said the Nuh deputy commissioner informed the state government on August 25 that in view of the shobha yatra planned on August 28, “there is an apprehension of causing tension, annoyance, agitation, damage of public and private property and disturbance of public peace and tranquillity in the district”.

“There is a clear apprehension of disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in Nuh district on account of misuse of internet services by way of spread of inflammatory material and false rumours, which are being/could be transmitted/circulated to the public through social media/messaging services on mobile internet services, SMS services and other dongle services,” said an order issued by Prasad, suspending internet services.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Haryana director general of police (DGP), Shatrujeet Kapur on Saturday held a meeting with senior police functionaries of the bordering states to ensure better coordination and share information in thos connection.

Senior police officers of Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chandigarh attended the meeting through video conferencing. The DGP said that Haryana additional director general of police (ADGP, law and order) Mamta Singh will be the nodal officer and stationed in Nuh.

“Even though permission has been denied to hold the yatra, there are inputs that certain organisations have invited people from Haryana and neighbouring states to reach Nuh on August 28,” the DGP said, adding that adequate police force has been deployed to maintain law and order situation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the aftermath of July 31 violence, internet services were suspended in Nuh, Faridabad districts and some areas in Gurugram between July 31 and August 15.

Dozens of shops in Nuh and Gurugram and religious places were burnt or vandalised by mobs after a group of Muslims pelted stones at the yatra and attacked the participants.

Although an annual affair for at least the last three years, this year’s yatra was different.

Many Muslims who live in the area, which does not usually see communal clashes, were upset at what they saw as the administration’s apathy in apprehending Monu Manesar, a cow vigilante accused in the February lynching of two Muslim cattle traders from neighbouring Rajasthan (Nuh is part of the Mewat region that spans parts of the two states).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manesar himself posted videos on social media ahead of the march that seemed to suggest he would be present in the yatra.

It has since emerged that some Muslims in the area mobilised reinforcements from Rajasthan and also guns, stones, and bottles to attack the procession, which was also a show of strength with at least some of the marchers armed with guns and swords.

Questions have also been asked of the district administration over the alleged intelligence lapses that resulted in it being taken by surprise, as well as its tardy response. The state government has, however, described the violence as a pre-planned conspiracy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON