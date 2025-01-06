Number of voters in Delhi rose to 15.5 million, says poll panel

The number of registered voters in Delhi has increased to 1,55,24,858 as compared to 1,47,18,119 as on January 22, 2024, according to the final electoral roll published by the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Delhi on Monday. The Delhi CEO’s office said the trend of unprecedented increase of form-6 is unexpected and needs greater scrutiny. (Representational image)

The 1,55,24,858 registered voters constitute 83,49,645 male, 71,73,952 female and 1261 third-gender voters, and they are expected to cast their votes in the February assembly election to elect the new government of Delhi.

The Delhi CEO’s office said it has received an unprecedented number of 5.1 lakhs form-6 for new enrolment in the last 20 days.

“Unprecedented rush of form-6 for new voter registration has been noticed since 16th December, 2024; as over 5.1 lakhs form-6 have been received in Delhi since this date. This is after adding 3.08 Lakhs new voters since draft publication date 29.10.2024. This trend of unprecedented increase of form-6 and that too after 20 days of last date of receiving claims and objections as scheduled in SSR-2025 (28.11.2024), is unexpected and needs greater scrutiny,” the Delhi CEO office said in a statement.

The Delhi CEO office said directions have been issued to all electoral registration officers to scrutinize each and every form strictly as per ECI guidelines. “100% field verification shall be done by EROs and AEROs to identify the genuine eligible persons. EROs are also conducting personal hearing in doubtful cases as per ECI guidelines. Till now, eight FIRs have been filed against 24 people for submission of false/tampered documents for obtaining voter ID. EROs have been directed to take stringent action against the persons, who are submitting false claims and fake documents to get enrolment in the electoral roll,” the CEO’s office said.

In the past few weeks the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have engaged in a sustained war of words over alleged wrongful deletion and addition of voters. The AAP has alleged that the BJP has been getting the names of its supporters deleted from the electoral roll, while the BJP claimed that the AAP has been trying to get fake Rohingyas and Bangladeshi voters added to the electoral roll.

The poll officials have denied the claims, saying that all due processes are followed for addition and deletion of voters.

The CEO’s office in a statement said on Monday: “Till now, eight FIRs were filed against 24 people for submission of false/tampered documents for obtaining voter ID. CEO, Delhi cautions against submission of false and fabricated documents for getting new voter ID.”

The revision of electoral rolls is a continuous annual exercise with addition and deletion of voters going on round the year. For conducting elections, the poll panel uses the last available updated rolls till the notification of election.

This year the special summary revision of electoral rolls with qualifying date January 1, 2025 started in all 70 Assembly Constituencies of Delhi with commencement of pre-revision activities on August 20, 2024. After completion of pre-revision activities, draft electoral roll was published on October 29, 2024 calling for filling of claims and objections during period from October 29, 2024 to November 28, 2024. The total number of electors at the time of draft publication was 1,53,57,529.

“During the period of receiving claims & objections i.e. from 29.10.2024 to 28.11.2024, 1,35,089 form-6 (registration of new voters), 69,177 form-7 (objection to any existing entry in the electoral roll), and 83,825 Form-8 (correction of entries in existing electoral roll) were received in Delhi. Claims & Objections continue to pour in ever after 28.11.2024. All claims and objections pending as on 29.10.2024 and received during the period 29.10.2024 to 28.11.2024 were disposed by the EROs as per the scheduled date i.e. by 24.12.2024,” said the CEO’s office.

The CEO’s office said that the total addition since the draft publication to final publication is 3,08,942 and total deletion is 1,41,613. “Accordingly, there is a net increase of 1,67,329 voters during this period. This includes the addition through form 6 and 8 and deletion through form 7 & 8. The total number of electors in the finally published electoral roll today is 1,55,24,858 indicating 1.09% increase over the electors in draft elector roll published on 29.10.2024 (i.e. 1,53,57,529),” the CEO’s office said.