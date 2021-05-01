IND USA
delhi news

Nurse held for siphoning off remdesivir injections from hospital

A 25-year-old nurse and her friend have been arrested for siphoning off remdesivir injections from a hospital in west Delhi’s Dwarka where she was employed, the Delhi Police said on Friday
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 12:12 AM IST

A 25-year-old nurse and her friend have been arrested for siphoning off remdesivir injections from a hospital in west Delhi’s Dwarka where she was employed, the Delhi Police said on Friday.

A total of eight remdesivir vials that they allegedly siphoned off from the private hospital were recovered from them, said Santosh Kumar Meena, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka).

The suspects were allegedly selling each injection for as high as 25,000.

The police were working to identify some suspects allegedly involved in the black marketing of remdesivir injections when they received a tip-off about the nurse, whose name the police chose not to disclose.

On Thursday, she was arrested from Najafgarh and, at her instance, her friend was also nabbed, the DCP said.

Her 31-year-old friend worked at the same hospital until sometime ago, the officer added.

