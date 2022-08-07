Nurture, and explore Nature in #DelhiRains
The importance of co-existance of humankind and Nature is of utmost importance, for both the current and the future generations. There are many biodiversity spots across NCR, which create awareness on preserving our environment and the many resources we generate from it. In the months of monsoon, these places acquire a new and greener look, and remind us how they helps conserve and nourish the flora and fauna. Not only as an attempt to protect the important elements of our environment, but also to soak in the beauty of these green spots, one must visit them and explore their flaura and fauna.
Butterflies, roses and orchids galore
The Aravalli Biodiversity Park sits on 280 hectares of land and boasts of over a thousand species of plants, about 215 birds, around 115 types of butterflies and over 20 mammals. It also has Delhi’s first Orchidarium. The Indian Pecha, Black Seagull and Eurasian Eagle Owl are a few rare species to have reappeared in this park, which is also known for its jackals and porcupine breeding. In addition to being one of the best butterfly conservatories in the city, visitors must also visit the Rosarium at the park, which has a large variety of roses!
“Whenever I want to take a small break, the Aravalli Biodiversity Park is where I head to,” says Sagarika Mehta, who works in human resources at a Gurugram-based multinational company. A cyclist by hobby, she adds, “I usually call up members of my cycling club, and we go riding into the wilderness here. I’ve spotted several beautiful migratory birds on my many cycling trips, and being at the Rosarium here is an amazing experience in itself.”
Avian home away from home
Another spot for Nature lovers in the city is Yamuna Biodiversity Park, which has been restored from an arid area that was once full of salt. It’s a perfect example of how can one revive a dry land into a lush green forest, and a highly productive botanical system. This park is the habitat for over 200 birds, 85 species of butterflies and more than 20 kinds of mammals, and is divided into two different zones. It’s also home to more than 1,000 migratory birds who visit from Europe, Siberia and China. While visiting here, one may spend an entire day at the conservatory for butterfly and fruit bearing trees. If lucky, one might also spot the Indian hog dear or the sea bold snake, both of which are rare species.
Abode for the winged beauties
An interesting model has been implemented at the Kamla Nehru Ridge Biodiversity Park. Since the area is infested with monkeys, a unique Butterfly Conservatory has been set up behind a net. This net is designed in such a manner that even the largest of butterflies can enter and exit easily, but they remain protected from any threat such as the monkeys around. Inside the conservatory are host plants, water bodies and nectar-bearing plants. Being near Delhi University’s North Campus, this park is popular among students.
Anubhav Singhania, a final-year student of BA (Hons) at Hansraj College, says, “This park is beautiful because of the abundance of greenery around it. My friends and I often visit this place when we want to go to a quiet place and just enjoy Nature. It’s also a popular spot for early morning strolls.”
Vouch for a sustainable surrounding
The Neela Hauz Biodiversity Park may be a relatively much smaller place, since it’s set only in three hectares of land, but makes a huge contribution towards restoring the lake ecosystem. Faiyaz A Khudsar, biodiversity expert and in-charge scientist at the Biodiversity Parks Programme, Centre for Environment Management of Degraded Ecosystems (CEMDE), University of Delhi, tells us, “This park is known for a system that allows sewerage to pass through its constructed wetland, which is then given a physical treatment. Clean, treated water is then used in many houses throughout the region. This is the unique quality of this park which makes it very precious.”
Wildlife sightings from deers to gecko
The Tilpath Biodiversity Park comprises 500 plant species, 125 bird species, and 50 different types of butterflies. Tilpath is a popular place especially for those fond of spotting mammals such as the Spotted Hare, Sambar Deer and Nilgai. But this park is most known as being the home to a rare lizard species, the Leopard Gecko! Riyan Gupta, a first-year student of BA (Prog) at Kirori Mal College, shares, “Since I live in the vicinity of this park, we often go on family outings over the weekends. I remember spotting a Sambar Deer during one of my visits, and was left in awe. The serenity of this place takes you away from the noise and chaos of the city. It’s beautiful to see both flora and fauna thriving here.”
Author tweet @karansethi042
-
JD(U) not to join Union council of ministers: Party after RCP Singh resigned
A day after RCP Singh resigned from the JD(U), Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's party on Sunday made it clear that it will not join the Union council of ministers, news agency PTI reported. Addressing a press conference, JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan also said that the exit of RCP Singh from the party was along expected lines since "his body was here but his soul was elsewhere".
-
UP police grieve death of explosive detection dog 'Oli'
The Uttar Pradesh police has lost one of its most loyal workers. After serving the department for more than 10 years, constable 'Oli', a dog that specialised in explosive detection, died here on Saturday. A condolence parade was organised for Oli. Over the last 10 years, Oli was instrumental in apprehending criminals and finding out hidden explosives on multiple occasions. Oli died while on duty on Saturday evening.
-
Raj: Gehlot’s remarks on ‘murders after rapes post death penalty’ draws Oppn ire
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot's comments on 'murders after rapes' has sparked a massive controversy, with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party stating that the CM “cannot escape from the failures of the government by making absurd statements”. Deputy leader of opposition and BJP leader Rajendra Rathore said Gehlot's statement is unfortunate and shameful. From January 2020 to January 2022, 4,091 cases were registered under the POCSO Act in the state, hRathoresaid.
-
Rivers in spate as heavy rains lash many parts of Karnataka
Several rivers are in spate following heavy rains lashing many parts of Karnataka, especially villages located near Tunga and Tungabhadra rivers, officials said. At least one lakh cusecs of water was released from Tungabhadra dam into the Tungabhadra river following heavy downpour in the catchment region and heavy inflow of water in Vijayanagara district. Officials have sounded an alert for the locals in the areas located near the course of the river.
-
Punjab: Rajya Sabha MP meets Sitharaman to discuss state’s fiscal roadblocks
Punjab Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney met Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss the settling of issues pertaining to the goods and services tax on the Gurdwara Sarai, and also steps to help improve the fiscal health of his state. “Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman agreed to consider all the requests, especially the cash credit loan at lower interest rates for the procurement of good grains,” Sahney said after the meeting.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics