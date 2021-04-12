Home / Cities / Delhi News / On ‘Tika Utsav’, Delhi inoculates over 100k
Temporary vaccine camps were set up at the administrative building of a central university, a bus depot and a five-star hotel on Sunday, said the senior official.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 02:46 AM IST
In a first, Delhi vaccinated more than 100,000 people on Sunday as the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) set up temporary vaccine camps across the city to mark the beginning of ‘Tika Utsav’, said a senior official in Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal’s office.

Tika Utsav is a four-day drive, to be held from April 11 to 14 endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi aimed at vaccinating maximum beneficiaries against Covid-19 amid a surge in cases of the viral infection.

“After implementing the necessary regulations and related enforcement measures, and ramping up the supporting medical infrastructure, in consultation with the CM, under the aegis of DDMA, the lieutenant governor has been keenly overseeing the observance and implementation of the Tika Utsav that will be held in the Capital till April 14,” said the senior official at Baijal’s office.

While Baijal is the chairperson of DDMA, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is its vice chairperson.

The official also said, “An all-out mobilisation was the main thrust of Tika Utsav and accordingly, officials put special focus on making the campaign a success, which eventually helped Delhi cross one lakh vaccinations per day for the first time. Vaccination at several workplaces in the city also started today (Sunday) as part of the Tika Utsav.”

Apart from the temporary vaccine camps, jabs were also administered to eligible beneficiaries in the 739 vaccine centres across the city. The drive is currently open for all people aged 45 years and above. Government records show that so far, Delhi has vaccinated around 1.7 million people.

