On World Environment Day, flyers at Delhi airport to get seed balls

Flyers arriving at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Thursday will be handed more than just their boarding passes. As part of its World Environment Day initiative, the airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said it will be distributing over 6,000 seed balls to arriving passengers, in a bid to encourage urban reforestation and biodiversity conservation. DIAL said the initiative is designed to promote environmental awareness among travellers while directly contributing to carbon sequestration efforts in the region. (REUTERS)

“The seed balls include a carefully curated mix of fruit-bearing and environmentally beneficial tree species — Lemon, Tamarind, and Gooseberry (Amla), along with Neem and Peepal. These species were selected for their ecological value, medicinal properties, and ability to thrive in varied climatic conditions,” said a DIAL spokesperson.

“The fruit-bearing trees, which will grow out of the seed balls thrown by flyers, will contribute to sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities,” DIAL added.

Vouching for the project’s larger vision, DIAL’s CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said, “Each seed ball will not only help restore green cover but also support rural livelihoods. This initiative reflects our deep commitment to environmental stewardship and social impact.”

Seed balls, often regarded as a low-maintenance and affordable tree-planting technique, are created by embedding seeds in a mixture of clay and compost. When dispersed on soil, they require minimal intervention to eventually take root and grow.