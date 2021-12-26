One dead, 2 others injured after car hits divider, overturns in south Delhi

New Delhi: A 36-year-old man died and two others were critically injured after the car they were travelling in hit a road divider and turned turtle near the Mahipalpur flyover in south Delhi on Sunday morning.

Police said they are yet to ascertain the exact reason for the accident which took place at around 7.30am on the carriageway towards Delhi from Gurugram, causing a brief traffic jam on the road as many motorists stopped to examine the crash, with some of them helping the police teams rescue the three occupants who were trapped under the overturned Skoda car.

“We are probing if there was low visibility on the road because of the morning fog, or if any mechanical fault in the car was the reason behind the accident,” said an officer who did not want to be named.

The officer added that the damages to the car as well as the iron railing of the central verge of the road suggested that the vehicle was being driven at a high speed when the accident took place.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Gaurav Sharma said that the Vasant Kunj South police station received a call at 7.40am regarding the road accident, following which a police team reached the spot. The police personnel rescued three injured men from the damaged Skoda car and rushed them to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where one of them was declared brought dead.

“The deceased was identified by his first name Ankit. The injured men were identified as Rajkumar and Aditya, both aged 35. All of them were from Rohtak,” said DCP Sharma.

Police said that the car belongs to Rajkumar but they were not sure who was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Ankit worked in a private company and lived in a rented accommodation in Gurugram. He was going to his hometown with his friends when the accident took place, said police.