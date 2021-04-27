One dead, two injured after speeding cluster bus rams three vehicles

A 55-year-old man was killed and two others injured after an allegedly speeding cluster bus hit a scooter and two e-rickshaws in west Delhi’s Subhash Nagar on Monday morning. The bus rammed a pavement after hitting the three vehicles, the police said.

The errant driver, identified by his first name as Azad,29, was caught from the spot. He was arrested and booked for rash and negligent driving causing death and injury. The bus as well as the three other vehicles involved in the mishap were impounded, the police said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (west) Prashant Priya Gautam said the police control room received a call around 8am, alerting them about a road accident near Subhash Nagar traffic signal. A police team reached the spot and found three men lying injured on the road while a cluster bus, one scooter and two e-rickshaws stood damaged.

One of the men was found to be dead while the other two -- identified as Rajan,32, and Hansa,40 -- were rushed to a nearby hospital, from where they were later discharged after treatment for minor injuries, the DCP said.