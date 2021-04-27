IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / One dead, two injured after speeding cluster bus rams three vehicles
A police team reached the spot and found three men lying injured on the road while a cluster bus, one scooter and two e-rickshaws stood damaged.(File photo/ Representative image)
A police team reached the spot and found three men lying injured on the road while a cluster bus, one scooter and two e-rickshaws stood damaged.(File photo/ Representative image)
delhi news

One dead, two injured after speeding cluster bus rams three vehicles

The errant driver, identified by his first name as Azad,29, was caught from the spot. He was arrested and booked for rash and negligent driving causing death and injury. The bus as well as the three other vehicles involved in the mishap were impounded, the police said.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 02:22 AM IST

A 55-year-old man was killed and two others injured after an allegedly speeding cluster bus hit a scooter and two e-rickshaws in west Delhi’s Subhash Nagar on Monday morning. The bus rammed a pavement after hitting the three vehicles, the police said.

The errant driver, identified by his first name as Azad,29, was caught from the spot. He was arrested and booked for rash and negligent driving causing death and injury. The bus as well as the three other vehicles involved in the mishap were impounded, the police said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (west) Prashant Priya Gautam said the police control room received a call around 8am, alerting them about a road accident near Subhash Nagar traffic signal. A police team reached the spot and found three men lying injured on the road while a cluster bus, one scooter and two e-rickshaws stood damaged.

One of the men was found to be dead while the other two -- identified as Rajan,32, and Hansa,40 -- were rushed to a nearby hospital, from where they were later discharged after treatment for minor injuries, the DCP said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP