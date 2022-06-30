One held, 2 juveniles apprehended for shooting at jail official’s home in Delhi
New Delhi:A 20-year-old man from western Uttar Pradesh was arrested and his two juvenile associates apprehended by the special cell of the Delhi Police after a brief exchange of fire in outer Delhi’s Holambi Khurd village near Bawana on Wednesday, police said on Thursday. Three bullets were fired – two by the alleged accused and the third by the police team. However, nobody was hurt in the gunfight, police said.
According to police, the trio had fired at the house of an assistant superintendent of Tihar Prisons in Hirankudna village in southwest Delhi around 6pm on Tuesday to intimidate him and avenge an inmate with whom he had an altercation. The inmate is the brother of one of the apprehended juveniles, police said.
Tuesday’s incident was captured by a CCTV camera installed a few metres away from the house of the jail official. The footage shows two persons – one wearing a helmet, the other carrying a backpack – walking towards the house. The duo then fires at the house and runs away. They flee on a motorcycle their associate is driving.
The arrested man, allegedly a history-sheeter, was identified as Shubham Baliyan, a resident of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. The apprehended juveniles are both aged 17. Two pistols with eight cartridges and a stolen motorcycle that were used in Tuesday’s incident were recovered from them.
Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Jasmeet Singh said that on Wednesday, the special cell team received inputs that Baliyan and his juvenile associate would come from Holambi Khurd on a stolen motorcycle between 6 and 7pm to meet their juvenile aide. Accordingly, a trap was laid near the village. As the three suspects met each other, the police team surrounded them and asked them to surrender.
“However, Baliyan and one juvenile fired two bullets at the police party. One round was fired by a policeman in self-defence. All three were overpowered and the firearms two of them were holding were snatched,” said DCP Singh, adding the motorcycle they were riding was found to have been stolen from Kundli near Sonipat in Haryana.
-
Delhi LG directs Rohini forensic lab to procure 4 more vans
Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday ordered the forensic science laboratory to work with Delhi Police and clear pending cases, officials said. Saxena visited the state government-run FSL in Rohini and asked officials to procure four more FSL vans in addition to the existing two. The LG's visit comes in the backdrop of a review meeting of the FSL's works on June 22 during which he noted that there were 20,000 cases pending at the laboratory.
-
Bid to upskill: Delhi govt to map jail inmates’ educational qualifications
The Aam Aadmi Party government will survey the educational qualifications and interests of nearly 20,000 inmates currently lodged in Delhi's jails, officials said on Thursday. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday held a meeting to discuss the upskilling project with director-general (prisons) Sandeep Goel, secretary, education, Ashok Kumar and senior officials of the education department. A Delhi government official said skill training is likely to take place inside the three jail complexes.
-
2 bulletproof vehicles, 38 armed cops guarded Lawrence Bishnoi during Punjab move: Cops
New Delhi: At least two bullet proof vehicles, 10 cars and 54 police personnel, including 38 armed guards, protect key accused in the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, while transporting him to courts in Punjab from the Mandoli jail in Delhi, according to documents the Punjab Police submitted to a Delhi court last week. HT has seen a copy of the documents. The police also arrested two gunmen involved in the crime.
-
Gujarat BJP team found no faults in Delhi govt-run schools, hospitals: Manish Sisodia
-
12 prisoners, 7 officers hurt during clashes at Delhi’s Tihar jail
New Delhi: Prisoners in Tihar jail clashed with the guards on Wednesday afternoon, injuring several of them during a search conducted by prison officers, officials aware of the incident said on Thursday. At least 12 prisoners were injured and rushed to the jail's dispensary, and four of them were referred to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Hospital for further treatment. Sevenprison guards also suffered injuries during the incident, officials added.
