One killed, 14 hurt as truck carrying 40 overturns in Shahbad Dairy

One person was killed and 14 others injured, including one in critical condition, after a truck allegedly carrying about 40 people overturned in Shahbad Dairy on Friday afternoon. The group was returning from Durga idol immersion in Khera when the accident occurred, police said. The group was returning from Durga idol immersion in Khera when the accident occurred, police said. (HT Photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Hareshwar Swami said authorities received an alert about multiple injuries near KVS School in Rohini’s Sector 28. “Police reached the spot and found the overturned truck,” he said.

Initial investigations revealed that the driver, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, was driving recklessly. “After the truck overturned, around 12–15 individuals sustained injuries, two of them critically. Approximately 40 people from Shahbad Dairy had gone for the immersion and were returning when the incident took place. The driver took a sharp turn, causing the truck to topple,” an officer familiar with the case said.

Police said later in the evening, a 20-year-old man, identified as Anmol Kumar, succumbed to injuries.

Witnesses at the scene confirmed that the driver appeared intoxicated at the time. Due to his negligent driving, he also sustained injuries in the crash, police said.

All injured persons, including the driver, were shifted to the nearby BSA Hospital by local residents, police said. Efforts are underway to record statements from the victims to aid the investigation.

A case has been registered under charges of rash driving and causing injuries. Police said further inquiries are ongoing to determine the full circumstances of the accident.