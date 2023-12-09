One month later, DMRC lockers yet to find popularity

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) service that allows users to book lockers at over 50 Metro stations and even carry out e-shopping through them, has got off to a slow start, officials aware of the matter said on Friday. The lockers can be booked through the Dilli Saarthi 2.0 app. (HT Photo)

The highest number of lockers under the Dilli Saarthi 2.0 (Momentum 2.0) app, which was launched on October 31, is 35 at the Shivaji Stadium Metro station, followed by around 30 lockers each taken at the Karol Bagh and Rajiv Chowk Metro stations, the officials said.

DMRC said the app, which also allows users to purchase QR-tickets, top-up smart cards, pay utility bills, and get couriers or packages delivered to these smart lockers, has so far been downloaded over seven million times. Officials said bookings were gradually picking up with more people becoming aware of the “rent-a-locker” facility.

“These smart lockers are being used to send couriers, to store backpacks and personal belongings, and for e-commerce purchases which are delivered to a locker from where the product can be collected,” said a DMRC official who asked not to be named.

To book a locker, one has to visit the app and specify the period for which they want to use the locker. The charges for small lockers are ₹20 an hour, and ₹30 an hour for a larger lockers. A code is then generated that the commuter needs to feed on the touchscreen on the locker. This enables the door to spring open, and it can be locked and unlocked using the code.

A total of 53 Metro stations have the facility, including Adarsh Nagar, Anand Vihar, Welcome, Kailash Colony, Barakhamba Road, Chhatarpur, Dilshad Garden, Netaji Subhash Place, Qutab Minar, Kirti Nagar and Model Town, among others.

“To further popularise the facility and the app, social media platforms are being used,” said the officials, adding that other stations where such lockers were starting to slowly gain in popularity were the Supreme Court Metro station, and the Mayur Vihar Phase-I, Moolchand, Netaji Subhash Place, Tis Hazari and Noida Sector 18 stations.

Sarthak Sood, a commuter who uses the Barakhamba Metro station every day, said, “If I have to leave my bag behind for a few hours, I can put the lockers to good use.”