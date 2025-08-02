One-year-old dies after being hit by pickup truck in Delhi

A one-year-old boy died after he was hit by a speeding pickup truck outside his home in south-west Delhi’s Sahyog Vihar on Thursday night, police said on Friday. The incident, which took place around 10pm, sparked outrage in the neighbourhood. Angry residents vandalised the vehicle involved in the accident. (Representational image)

The child was playing near his residence when he suddenly ran onto the road and was struck by the truck. He suffered critical injuries and was rushed to a nearby private hospital by the driver and the boy’s mother, police said. He was declared dead on arrival.

The incident, which took place around 10pm, sparked outrage in the neighbourhood. Angry residents vandalised the vehicle involved in the accident.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said the Bindapur police station received a call about the accident around 10pm. “The driver took the injured child and his mother to a nearby hospital, where the child was declared dead. His body was sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for autopsy,” the officer said.

The driver, identified only as Santosh, was arrested from the hospital and booked for causing death by rash and negligent driving. A case was registered under sections 281 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Bindapur police station.

Police did not disclose the full name or age of the arrested driver.