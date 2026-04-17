Operator killed as excavator overturns during drain cleaning, cops cite lapses

New Delhi: A 23-year-old backhoe loader operator died after the machine he was operating overturned into a 16-foot-deep drain during cleaning work at Dyal Singh College in south Delhi’s Lodhi Colony area on Wednesday evening, police said on Thursday, adding that the safety measures at the site were inadequate. The loader that overturned during drain cleaning at a site near Dyal Singh College in Lodhi Colony. (HT Photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (south) Anant Mittal said that the victim, identified as Abhishek, a resident of Etah in Uttar Pradesh, was pulled out and rushed to AIIMS Trauma Center by a PCR team but was declared dead on arrival.

“Preliminary enquiry revealed that the work was part of a government project being executed through the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which had subcontracted the work to M/s K.R. Anand. The JCB machine involved had been hired from M/s Milestone Earthcon Pvt. Ltd,” the DCP said.

According to investigators, the incident occurred when the machine was pushing heavy stones into the drain channel. “The edge of the drain was unstable and not reinforced. Coupled with inadequate safety measures at the site, the machine lost balance and overturned,” the officer said.

DMRC said it has initiated a thorough inquiry into the incident and will take appropriate action accordingly. “An operator on a backhoe loader, employed with DMRC’s contractor – M/s K. R. Anand- engaged in cleaning work of the Sunehri drain, while hauling the debris, unfortunately crossed the cut-out area. The operator failed to apply the brake in time and lost control,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director of corporate communications, DMRC.

“The front wheel of the loader went into the cutout portion of the drain, and the machine went down and tilted, leading to the mishap,” the official said. “All necessary assistance to the family is being extended by the contractor as well as DMRC,” he added.

The DCP said a case has been registered and a probe is underway to assign responsibility and determine whether safety protocols were violated by the contractor or other agencies involved.

To wed next month

Anuj, Abhishek’s brother, said his wedding was scheduled for next month. “I received a call from someone at the site saying my brother had slipped into a pit and was taken to the hospital. When I reached there, I was told he had died on the spot... his wedding was scheduled for May 5, and I don’t know how to break the news to his fiancée,” he added.

Dyal Singh College Principal V K Paliwal said he was unaware of the mishap, as the area is completely off-limits due to the ongoing construction.

“The portion of the college’s land that has been handed over to the DMRC for desilting the Sunehri drain, under government orders, is heavily barricaded and off-limits to both students and staff,” he added.

To be sure, DMRC was formally asked to desilt and assist in cleaning up the covered section of the Sunehri drain last year. In 2023, after citywide flooding, all drains were handed over to the Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC) to end jurisdictional confusion.

In March 2025, I&FC said it could not desilt the covered portions and asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to take over. The MCD, however, said it lacked expertise, and in a meeting with the Lieutenant Governor, the DMRC was asked to carry out this process. The metro corporation subsequently awarded a contract to a third party, citing that it did not have expert knowledge of drains, either.