Orientation programme held for Delhi govt school heads
New Delhi: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Delhi on Tuesday conducted a joint-orientation program for heads of schools from Delhi government schools and MCD schools to review the learnings from the implementation of Mission Buniyaad.
During the orientation session that saw over 2700 heads of schools from government schools of Delhi under the Directorate of Education (DoE) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), stakeholders discussed the gains made during the April-June implementation of the program and deliberated on a roadmap to further strengthen the foundational learning skills of students studying in DoE and MCD schools through the program.
Mission Buniyaad is a learning competency program that seeks to plug learning gaps and improve the reading, writing and basic mathematical abilities of children in classes 3 to 9. In a written statement on Tuesday, the government shared that 88% of children in classes 3 to 5 in DoE schools and 78% of children in MCD schools are able to read at least words. In classes 6-9, 90% of students are able to read small paragraphs, as per government data.
The orientation was led by MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti and Secretary (Education) Shri Ashok Kumar. “26 lakh children studying in DoE and MCD schools are the future of Delhi. With the introduction of Mission Buniyaad in all government schools we have seen 20-30% improvement in the learning level of children, which is just the first milestone,” said Bharti.
He added that school heads should strive to ensure that all children in schools are able to read before October. “We will run Mission Buniyaad till we achieve 100% results. The learning gap has widened beyond limits during COVID and Mission Buniyaad can help us fill that significantly,” said Bharti.
Ashok Kumar, secretary education, said that schools needed to focus on building a strong foundation over syllabus completion. “Mission Buniyaad was a success in its current phase due to collective efforts of teachers and HoS from both DoE and MCD schools. We should not rest till we bring every child back to the mainstream. Our focus should be to build the foundation rather than completing the syllabus,” said Kumar.
-
Uphaar case: Court orders release of Ansals brothers
New Delhi: A day after upholding their conviction for tampering with the evidence related to the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire case, a Delhi court released real estate barons Sushil and Gopal Ansal on Tuesday taking note of their 'old age and ailments'. Sushil is 83 years old and Gopal is 74. Five people, including the two Ansal brothers, were convicted by a court in the case in October 2021.
-
Delhi: Kanwariyas protest on GT Road, hold up traffic
Scores of Kanwariyas (pilgrims participating in Kanwar Yatra) on Tuesday blocked the Grand Trunk Road near Muslim-dominated Seelampur in north-east Delhi and staged a protest alleging that a piece of meat was thrown outside a Kanwar camp, set up near the Seelampur Metro station parking, as a result of which the holy Ganga water that they fetched from Haridwar had gone impure.
-
Uddhav led Sena’s representation in LS and state assembly from western Maha comes to nil
Among the 12 Lok Sabha members that joined Eknath Shinde camp on Tuesday in Delhi, included three members from western Maharashtra. With this, Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena's representation from western Maharashtra in parliament's lower house and in state legislative assembly has come to nil. Shiv Sena had three MPs from western Maharashtra including Shrirang Barne from Maval Lok Sabha seat in Pune district, Sanjay Mandlik from Kolhapur constituency and Dhairyasheel Mane from Hatkanagale.
-
Fire breaks out in residential building in east Delhi, 12 rescued
As many as 12 persons were rescued after a fire broke out at a four-storey building in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar on Tuesday afternoon, Delhi Fire Services officials said, adding that it took five tenders till evening to bring the fire under control. DFS director Atul Garg said a call was received from New Ashok Nagar area at 3.34pm, alerting them about the structure fire.
-
JNU students allege violation of rules in hostel allotment
New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union on Tuesday alleged that reservation policies were being violated in the hostel allotment process at the varsity with the administration not allocating hostels to SC/ST students on a priority basis. “Hostels are not being allotted on priority basis for SC/ST students and there are discrepancies in OBC reservations as well,” said the JNUSU. The students' body also accused the DoE of acting in a biased manner.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics