Orientation programme held for Delhi govt school heads

New Delhi: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Delhi on Tuesday conducted a joint-orientation program for heads of schools from Delhi government schools and MCD schools to review the learnings from the implementation of Mission Buniyaad.

During the orientation session that saw over 2700 heads of schools from government schools of Delhi under the Directorate of Education (DoE) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), stakeholders discussed the gains made during the April-June implementation of the program and deliberated on a roadmap to further strengthen the foundational learning skills of students studying in DoE and MCD schools through the program.

Mission Buniyaad is a learning competency program that seeks to plug learning gaps and improve the reading, writing and basic mathematical abilities of children in classes 3 to 9. In a written statement on Tuesday, the government shared that 88% of children in classes 3 to 5 in DoE schools and 78% of children in MCD schools are able to read at least words. In classes 6-9, 90% of students are able to read small paragraphs, as per government data.

The orientation was led by MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti and Secretary (Education) Shri Ashok Kumar. “26 lakh children studying in DoE and MCD schools are the future of Delhi. With the introduction of Mission Buniyaad in all government schools we have seen 20-30% improvement in the learning level of children, which is just the first milestone,” said Bharti.

He added that school heads should strive to ensure that all children in schools are able to read before October. “We will run Mission Buniyaad till we achieve 100% results. The learning gap has widened beyond limits during COVID and Mission Buniyaad can help us fill that significantly,” said Bharti.

Ashok Kumar, secretary education, said that schools needed to focus on building a strong foundation over syllabus completion. “Mission Buniyaad was a success in its current phase due to collective efforts of teachers and HoS from both DoE and MCD schools. We should not rest till we bring every child back to the mainstream. Our focus should be to build the foundation rather than completing the syllabus,” said Kumar.