Over 100 dengue cases reported in Delhi so far in October: Report

Delhi reported more than a hundred (139 to be exact) cases of dengue in the first nine days of October, according to a report by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

In the month of September, the national capital had registered 217 cases of dengue, the highest for the same month in the last three years, according to government data.

According to the same report, a total of 480 cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital so far this year. No dengue-related death has been reported as of now, according to the report.

In 2020, the city recorded 266 cases from January to October. In the entire year, there were a total of 1,072 cases and one death, the report also stated.

South Delhi Municipal Corporation is the nodal agency for tabulating data on vector-borne diseases in the city.

With the onset of the monsoon every year, Delhi sees a dengue outbreak, which usually ends as the winter season arrives. This year, the city has seen a major uptick in cases. However, doctors say that despite the prevalence of serotype 2 dengue virus associated with a higher risk of severe disease, most people are not showing severe symptoms.

Dengue Virus (DENV) causes fever and haemorrhagic symptoms. DENV-2 is associated with more severe diseases.

Dengue infections are caused by four closely related viruses named DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3, and DENV-4. These four viruses are called serotypes because each has different interactions with the antibodies in the human blood serum.