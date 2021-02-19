Over 15 per cent drop in crime rate in 2020: Delhi Police
The Delhi Police registered 2,66,070 cases under the Indian Penal Code in 2020, a drop of more than 15 per cent as against 2019, officials said on Friday.
While there was a decline in the number of crimes against women, cases of snatching and robbery increased in the national capital, they said.
A total of 2,66,070 IPC cases were registered last year as against 3,16,261 in 2019, a drop of 15.87 per cent, the police said.
The number of arrests, however, increased by 15.43 per cent, they said.
In 2020, a total of 1,25,986 people were arrested as compared to 1,091,38 in 2019, they said.
Last year also saw a drop in the number of PCR calls received.
A total of 18,08,384 and 29,25,531 PCR calls were received in 2020 and 2019, a drop of 38.19 per cent.
The number of crimes against women also saw a decline.
The rape cases have gone down by 21.63 per cent, those of molestation by 25.16 per cent and insult to modesty of women by 12.32 per cent, the police said.
Murder cases in the city have gone down by 9.40 per cent. A total of 472 such cases were registered in 2020 while 521 were registered in 2019, the police said.
Cases of kidnapping for ransom dropped by 26.67 per cent, burglary cases went down by 27.33 per cent, motor vehicle theft cases by 24.23 per cent and other theft cases by 30.52 per cent, they said.
Nine cases of dacoity were registered last year as against 15 in 2019, a drop of 40 per cent, they said.
However, there was a marginal rise of 0.35 per cent in the number of robbery cases. A total of 1,963 cases were registered in 2020 as compared to 1,956 in 2019, according to the police.
The number of snatching cases in 2020 also went up by 27.11 per cent from 2019. As many as 7,965 such cases were registered last year as against 6,266 in 2019, the police said.
