Over 2,000 get degrees at 55th IIT Delhi convocation

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, held its 55th convocation on Saturday, where 2,656 graduating students received their degrees, including 481 PhD graduates, an all-time high for the institution, officials said. An IIT official said that 25% of women comprise the graduating students this year. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The Perfect Ten Gold Medal was awarded to five students, while the Institute Silver Medal was conferred on 16 others. The youngest graduate was a 20-year-old and the oldest graduate, a PhD student, was 63 years’ old.

At the convocation, Rangan Banerjee, director, IIT-Delhi, said: “Creating a sustainable and humane society needs graduates to think about the long-term consequences and impacts of different technology solutions. There are trade-offs and value judgements to be made. I am certain that you will stir the ethical and right path and provide leadership in your chosen field.”

Twenty-eight international students also received their degrees this year.

Hari S Bhartia, founder and co-chairperson, Jubilant Bhartia Group, and an alumnus of IIT-Delhi of the 1979 batch, was the chief guest at the function.

Delivering the convocation address, Bhartia urged students to not be afraid of taking risks. “I encourage you to embrace entrepreneurship spirit, and mindset of innovation,” Bhartia said.

“The number of PhD graduates rose by 35% from the previous year, and this is a testament to the institute’s emphasis on research. Of the total PhD graduates this year, 42% are women,” an IIT official said.

Harish Salve, chairperson, Board of Governors, IIT-Delhi, presented the Distinguished Alumni Awards to the alumni and Institute Medals to the graduating students.