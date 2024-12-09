Menu Explore
Over 40 private schools in Delhi receive bomb threat mail: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 09, 2024 09:56 AM IST

Police said that several schools reported the threat after they checked their emails in the morning after which a cordon and search operation was carried out

Over 40 private schools in Delhi received a bomb threat mail on Sunday night and the incident came to the fore on Monday morning when the schools informed the police.

Security personnel keep vigil outside a private school in Delhi which received a bomb threat mail. (PTI photo)
Security personnel keep vigil outside a private school in Delhi which received a bomb threat mail. (PTI photo)

The schools which received the bomb threat included The British School, Modern School, GD Goenka, DAV, Delhi Public School Vasant Kunj, Salwan Public School, Don Bosco School among others.

According to the e mail, the sender claimed that multiple bombs were planted inside the building.

“I planted multiple bombs inside the building. The bombs are small and hidden very well. It will not cause much damage to the building, but many people will be injured when the bomb detonates. You all deserve to suffer and lose limbs. If I do not receive $30,000, I will detonate the bomb”, the mail stated.

Also Read:Back-to-back bomb threats in Patna, Vadodara airports; security heightened

Police said that several schools reported the threat after they checked their emails in the morning after which a cordon and search operation was carried out.

Reacting to the developments, former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal sought accountability from Union home minister Amit Shah.

“The people of Delhi have never seen such a bad state of law and order in Delhi before. Amit Shah ji should come and answer the people of Delhi”, Kejriwal posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Follow Us On