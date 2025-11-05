Over 700K challans issued for PUCC violations

The Delhi Traffic Police have issued over 700,000 challans, including 46,911 over since pollution curbs came into force on October 14, for vehicles without pollution under control certificates (PUCCs), as they intensify action against errant vehicles to curb pollution. According to the data, 425 heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) were checked, of which 404 were allowed entry and 21 were sent back. (Photo for representation)

In contrast, around 600,000 challans were issued last year and around 230,000 in 2023, according to the police data.The Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan came into force on October 14, which includes increased mechanised sweeping and sprinkling of roads and strict enforcement of PUCC norms.

A senior traffic police officer said that by issuing challans, they try to enforce the ban and ensure that commuters follow the rules. “When challans are issued, people become more conscious of their conduct and so do others around them. Traffic police deployed on the road also sensitize people to be wary of the pollution in the Capital and use their cars only if needed,” the officer said.

According to the Motor Vehicles Act, the amount for PUCC violation is ₹10,000, ₹20,000 for C&D waste carriers without covering, and ₹500 for improper parking.

Police said that action against end-of-life vehicles—diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years—also intensified, with 19,479 offences, against 11,916 in 2024, and 528 in 2023. The traffic police have also registered more than 1.75 million cases of improper parking, they said.

Challans were also issued to 1,103 vehicles carrying construction and demolition waste without covering it properly in 2025 till November 2 as compared to 1,821 in 2024 and 779 in 2023.

Improper and haphazard parking also remains a chronic cause of congestion and secondary emissions. According to the data, 1.75 million challans and notices were issued for improper parking in 2025 so far, as compared to 1.62 million in 2024 and 1.56 million in 2023. Of this year’s total, 115,752 fines have been issued since Grap came into effect on October 14.

In addition, under the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for Delhi and National Capital Region, Delhi enforced a temporary ban on the entry of diesel commercial goods vehicles of BS-III and below categories from November 1 to 2, 2025. Strict checks were conducted at Delhi’s borders as part of emergency measures to control pollution.

According to the data, 425 heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) were checked, of which 404 were allowed entry and 21 were sent back. Similarly, among 278 medium goods vehicles (MGVs), 263 were allowed and 15 were sent back. In case of light goods vehicles (LGVs), 876 were checked, of which 851 were allowed, and 25 were sent back.