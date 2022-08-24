Pahalgam accident: Another ITBP personnel dies, death toll rises to 8
Seven personnel were killed in the accident while 32 others, including two Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel, were injured when their bus fell into a gorge near Pahalgam on August 16.
The death toll in the bus accident that took place Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam last week has risen to eight after another ITBP personnel succumbed to injuries, officials said on Tuesday.
Seven personnel were killed in the accident while 32 others, including two Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel, were injured when their bus fell into a gorge near Pahalgam on August 16.
They were returning to their base after completing the Amarnath Yatra duty.
Critically injured Assistant Sub Inspector Nandan Singh succumbed around 11:30 pm on Monday at the SKIMS hospital in Srinagar, an officer of the border force said.
A total of eight Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have been killed in this accident, he said.
Three critically injured personnel were recently flown in from Srinagar and admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre in Delhi for specialised treatment.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah had visited them at the trauma centre last week and taken stock of the medical care being provided to them. The border force, primarily tasked to guard the 3,488 km stretch of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, was part of the comprehensive security deployment for the annual 43-day-long Amarnath Yatra that ended on August 11.
-
Illegal-mining accused’s sister helps him flee from police custody in Ludhiana
The sister of a Jalandhar-based person accused of illegal mining helped Ajay Chauhan of Mehatpur of Jalandhar escape from police custody at the court complex in Jagraon. Identified as Ramandeep Kaur, she was accompanied by another unidentified woman. The duo helped Ajay Chauhan of Mehatpur of Jalandhar escape, following which City Jagraon police registered a complaint. On Tuesday, Ajay was brought to the court complex in Jagraon.
-
High court orders fresh security audit of 45 Punjab politicians, others
The Punjab and Haryana high court has ordered fresh security audit of 45 Punjab politicians and others, who had approached Punjab government's decision of withdrawing or truncating security of protectees. The security withdrawal orders had courted controversy in May, after singer, Sidhu Moosewala, was killed by gangsters in Mansa in broad daylight, days after his security cover was partially withdrawn.
-
₹5 lakh stolen from SUV in Ludhiana’s Miller Ganj
Unidentified accused stole two bags containing ₹5.03 lakh and a few documents from an SUV in Miller Ganj area. The owner of the car had stopped in Miller Ganj to fix a flat tire. The complainant said he, along with his driver Bikram Kumar and uncle Naveen Nayyar, was going to the factory in their Toyota Fortuner, but got a flat tire when they reached outside a gurdwara near Miller Ganj.
-
AAP’s political vendetta similar to Pak govt’s approach: Warring
Hitting out at the Aam Aadmi Party ( AAP) for “falsely implicating Congress leaders in corruption cases”, party's Punjab chief Raja Warring on Tuesday, said politicians in India have increasingly started practicing political vendetta similar to that of politicians in Pakistan. He said the way Pakistan government filed a case against their former AAP government, President Imran Khan was also arresting Congress leaders under false charges.
-
Punjab vigilance probing 16 complaints against food supplies dept, Bharat Bhushan Ashu in line of fire
There are at least 16 more complaints pertaining to alleged irregularities in the functioning of food and civil supplies department during the Congress regime, that are currently being investigated by the Punjab vigilance bureau. These complaints were received at the vigilance bureau's district offices in Ropar, Jalandhar, Ferozpur, Patiala, Bathinda and Ludhiana after the Aam Aadmi Party government took over the reins in March.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics