Panel discusses names of Delhi markets to be chosen for revamp
New Delhi: The five retail markets that the Delhi government is going to select for redevelopment are likely to be from five different parts of the capital so that the growth of businesses and creation of jobs can be distributed across the national capital, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday.
The selection committee tasked with choosing five markets for redevelopment on Tuesday deliberated on names of several markets. The five markets may be selected from among Lajpat Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Greater Kailash M Block Market, Rajouri Garden, Kirti Nagar, Khari Baoli, Krishna Nagar, Karol Bagh and Dariba Kalan (a market in Chandni Chowk).
The Delhi government recently formed the selection committee consisting of government officials and traders to pick five prominent markets for redevelopment, a move planned under Rozgar Budget for 2022-23 to create jobs. The eight-member committee has to submit its report by May 20. The first meeting of the committee was held on Tuesday.
“It was decided that the footfall, scale of business, existing civic infrastructure, revenue generation, heritage value, space for parking will be among the criteria to decide which five markets will be picked up for redevelopment in the first phase. A final decision will be taken by the government, but there are several markets which are highly popular not only in Delhi but also in the NCR and their redevelopment holds significant potential for jobs generation,” said an official, requesting anonymity.
The names of the markets are likely to be announced by deputy CM Manish Sisodia next week. The committee will be submitting its report to the government by May 20. “One of the key factor in consideration is that the five markets should be picked from five different areas so that they represent different areas like East, South, North, West and Old Delhi. It will lead to higher footfall,” said another official privy to the development.
The committee comprises representatives of the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), Public Works Department and Delhi Jal Board besides Brijesh Goyal chairman Chamber of Trade and Industry and Harsh Vardhan Bansal of Shopping Centre Association. The committee is headed by Pawan Kumar, chief project manager of Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC).
Brijesh Goyal of CTI said the markets are excited about redevelopment which will not only lead to growth in business but also create many jobs. “Nearly fifty prominent markets of the city like Sarojini Market, Sadar Bazaar, Nehru Place, Chandni Chowk, Karol Bagh, Khari Baoli, Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar and Palika Bazar have applied for the redevelopment project. The government had sought applications from market associations for redevelopment. The markets selected for redevelopment will be among those markets which have applied for redevelopment,” said Goyal.
Delhi government has allocated ₹100 crore for markets redevelopment in 2022-23 financial year and the government estimates that over 1.5 lakh job opportunities can be created through markets redevelopment. The government will take steps to decongest, provide better infrastructure in the selected markets and stimulate business activities.
Nitin Gupta president of Kamla Nagar traders association said the traders of Kamla Nagar market are hopeful that this market will be included among the five markets for redevelopment. “It is one of the largest retail markets in the capital and is visited by thousands of people every day. The market needs CCTV cameras, gates for security purposes which will increase the safety quotient. The government should also install WiFi points, provision of modern toilets and the arrangement of sanitation should be ensured in the market as part of redevelopment,” Gupta said.
Pune district reports 62 new Covid cases
PUNE Pune district reported 62 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported three new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,674 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 52 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 680,882 and the death toll stood at 9,713.
Mundka fire: Probe finds lapses by civic staff, 3 officials suspended
The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Tuesday suspended three officials and launched a vigilance inquiry against a fourth for not acting against the illegal building in Mundka where a devastating fire last Friday killed 27 people, civic officials aware of the matter said. A senior municipal official, who was part of the inquiry team, said that four-storey building was located in the extended Lal Dora area of Mundka village.
Ludhiana: Man held for snatching woman’s jewellery after breaking into house
Police arrested a man on Monday for robbing a woman of her necklace and gold earrings after breaking into her house in Jagdish Nagar, Dugri. During investigation, police found that the accused had stolen cash and two mobile phones from the same house on May 1, while the occupants were away. The accused has been identified as Raju Nepali of Nirmal Nagar, Dugri. Police have recovered ₹22,000 and two mobile phones from his possession.
Jahangirpuri clashes: Accused denied bail by court
New Delhi: A Delhi court has denied bail to a man, accused in a case related to the Jahangirpuri violence, saying that communal tension in the area is still prevalent. Additional sessions judge Gagandeep Singh said Rasul has been identified by the eye witnesses who are police officials of the concerned police station and the countryside pistol which was allegedly used by him during the riots has already been recovered at his instance.
Water level in Yamuna down 5.5ft below normal, Delhi stares at supply crisis
Heaping more misery on Delhi residents already sweltering from an intense heatwave, the water levels in Yamuna continued to plummet on Tuesday -- the level at Wazirabad was 669 feet,5.5 feet below the desired levels of 674.5 feet -- putting a strain on Delhi's water supply infrastructure. Water minister Satyendar Jain carried out an on-site review at the Wazirabad barrage on Tuesday and blamed neighbouring Haryana for the ongoing crisis.
