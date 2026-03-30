New Delhi, Delhi Parent Association on Monday staged a protest outside the Directorate of Education , alleging coercive actions by two private schools in east and southwest Delhi to recover "unapproved" hiked fees from parents of children studying in these schools. Parents protest outside Delhi education dept over bid to recover hiked fee by 2 private schools

According to complaints submitted to the education department, the schools allegedly struck off the names of several students from their rolls and withheld report-cum-progress cards of dozens of others for not paying the alleged increased fees.

The parents claimed that they had been raising the issue with authorities for nearly two years, but the schools continued to take "arbitrary and coercive" measures despite multiple directions issued by the education department.

In their representation, the parents said the schools maintained that prior approval from the DoE was not required before revising fees, citing certain court rulings. However, the parents alleged that the department had already issued show-cause notices and other directions to the schools, which were being "blatantly disregarded".

However, there was no immediate reaction available from the schools or the education department.

They further stated that several parents had approached the Delhi High Court in the matter, where the issue of fee hike is currently under consideration. The Court, they said, had directed limited interim relief in one case, while the broader dispute remains pending.

Despite this, the parents alleged that the schools continued to issue fresh "striking off" notices and emails warning of further action if the disputed fee amount was not paid by the end of March.

The association claimed that such actions were adversely affecting students' academic interests and causing mental stress to families.

Citing provisions of the Delhi School Education Act 1973 and related rules, the parents argued that private unaided schools cannot enforce arbitrary fee hikes without regulatory oversight, and cannot take punitive action against students over disputed dues.

They demanded immediate intervention by the Directorate of Education to ensure restoration of students' names, release of withheld report cards, and withdrawal of coercive notices.

The parents also urged the department to take action against the schools for alleged violations of norms and to ensure that no student faces academic disruption due to the ongoing fee dispute.

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