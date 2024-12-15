Parents, unions demand action against Delhi school over boy’s death

Nearly two weeks after a 12-year-old boy died, allegedly after a scuffle with his classmate, on the premises of Chinmaya Vidyalaya, the boy’s parents and their supporters staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, demanding action against school staff for negligence. On December 3, the victim, identified as Prince, a resident of Vasant Vihar, reportedly got into a scuffle with his classmate between the first and second periods. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The protesters demanded a “proper investigation” into the death. “No one from the school administration has come to meet us till date. Police are also not transparent with us,” Sagar, the victim’s father, said.

The school did not respond to a request from HT for a comment. But on December 3, the school had said that it was deeply saddened by the tragic incident, and extended its condolences to the victim’s family and cooperation to the authorities.

In a minute-and-six-second-long video, in possession of the investigators, the accused was reportedly seen holding the victim by his throat for around six seconds before stepping back. Prince then took two steps and collapsed, following which he was administered CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) by the school’s medical staff before he was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

“We have been saying since Day One that action should be taken against the teachers because the incident happened due to their negligence. The first teacher shouldn’t have left till the second one came. Kids don’t fight like this in front of teachers. If they were there, this wouldn’t have happened,” Sagar said, during the demonstration organised by the Revolutionary Workers Party of India (RWPI) and Disha Students’ Organization.

Lata (goes by a single name), a member of RWPI, said: “The government should take strict action against the responsible Chinmaya School Administration. The government should constitute Chinmaya School level Parents’ Committee where parents from Kusumpur Pahadi should be in equal ratio. The said committee should conduct a free and independent investigation of the case whose recommendations should be legally enforced”.