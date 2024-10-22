New Delhi, In another step to curb the rising air pollution in the national capital, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation is likely to double its parking charges. Parking charges likely to double in Lutyens' Delhi

"In keeping Delhi's rising pollution in mind, the NDMC has decided to double its parking charges to encourage people to travel by public transportation," a senior NDMC official told PTI.

The order regarding the hike in parking charges is to be released soon, the official added.

Under the normal parking charges for surface parking at the NDMC parking lots, four-wheelers are charged ₹20 per hour , while two-wheelers are charged ₹10 per hour.

In the case of multilevel parking sites, the charges are ₹10 for four hours for cars and ₹5 up to four hours for two-wheelers.

For the Municipal Corporation of Delhi , which manages around 96 per cent of the city’s geographical area, the parking charges have not been hiked so far as the proposal for the increase is pending clearance before the House.

"The House did not clear the increase. Parking in MCD is based on auction and accordingly the rate is increased," a senior MCD official said.

The civic body's decision will come after a thick layer of smog had started enveloping Delhi in the morning for the past few days as the city's air quality deteriorated to the 'very poor' category.

The deterioration in air quality led to prompting enforcement of Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan in the national capital, which enforces a ban on the use of coal and firewood, including tandoors in hotels, restaurants, and open eateries, as well as diesel generator sets, except for emergency and essential services.

The parking charges were doubled last year too after GR II was enforced on October 21, 2023.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.