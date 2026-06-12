The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is working on introducing a payment system connected to a central server through point of sale (POS) machines for all of its parking lots, as part of, officials said, its attempts to reform the parking sector. The move aimed at tackling repeated complaints of overcharging and pilferage. Parking payment to be centralised to curb revenue loss, says MCD

The remunerative project cell (RP Cell) held a meeting last week with banks to roll-out the new system under which payments would be made through the centralised server.

A senior MCD official overseeing the project said that the corporation receives large number of complaints from residents regarding overcharging. Under the current system people pay the parking lot attendants of the contractor.

“Under the new system, we will be able to monitor all the payments. A parallel campaign will be run with the roll out — ‘no parking slip, no payment,’” said the official. “We will encourage people not to make any payments if the official POS machines are not being utilised.”

The civic body operates more than 430 parking lots with capacity to accommodate more that 51,000 vehicles. It has so far operationalised 30 multilevel automated parking lots in the national capital, including ones opened in Greater Kailash-1 and Punjabi Bagh last year, with cumulative capacity to accommodate 10,751 four wheelers and around a thousand two wheelers.

The civic official quoted above said that as part of the reform, rebidding of 55 surface parking lots has been carried out, doubling the monthly licensing fee collected from these sites. “The contractors on these sites were operating on extensions while making payment on older monthly licensing rates. Our collections from these sites have doubled through cancellation of old extensions and new bids. These sites included sites like Parade ground, Lajpat Nagar, Pitampura among other places,” the official added.

Ashok Bhasin, who heads the North Delhi Residents Welfare Federation, said that the corporation should also crack down on illegally run parking lots which have not been allocated by it. “The problem of parking slips not being provided is present across the city. Many surface parking area illegally run to meet the demand of the area especially near commercial hubs. Single payment system will help but it should be accompanied by enforcement.”

Delhi has 33,198 km of roads and 8.76 million registered vehicles with just 430 odd public parking sites. Together, the math adds up to one big parking problem. The annual growth of the registered vehicles further widens this gap which translates to people parking on roads, pavements and fights for limited parking spaces are frequent.

The draft Master Plan of Delhi 2041 says that it is critical to disincentivise private transport to complement initiatives aimed at increasing the use of shared modes and parking demand management is an important tool to decongest areas. In 2014, the Special Task Force set up by the Delhi High Court to decongest the city had also recommended a complete overhaul of the parking pricing. In 2019, facing heat from the Supreme Court, the Delhi government had notified the Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Places Rules to address the parking crisis in the Capital through area-specific planning but these plans largely remain on paper.