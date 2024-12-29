The Delhi Police said they have nabbed a 46-year-old criminal who had jumped parole in 2010 and was living in Mumbai with a fake identity. He was arrested for kidnapping a child for ransom and then murdering him in 2000, police said. Parole-jumping 46-year-old murder convict held

The accused, Ajay Kumar Tripathi, had kidnapped a child from northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura for ransom and later murdered him as his family failed to pay money, police said. Tripathi was arrested in the case and a Delhi court sentenced him to life imprisonment and a fine of ₹2000.

“In 2010, Tripathi jumped his first parole and was arrested five years later. In July 2021, he was again released on 56 days parole owing to the Covid pandemic. He was supposed to return to jail in September the same year. However, he did not return and absconded,” deputy commissioner of police (crime) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

After investigation, it was found that Tripathi was working as a food delivery agent in Ghatkopar in Mumbai. “Also, he had assumed a new identity, Akshay Kumar. The police team went to Mumbai and arrested Tripathi from Chembur. He has been brought back to Delhi and will soon be handed over to Tihar jail authorities,” the DCP added.