Weather forecast for Central Vista inauguration looks partly cloudy

Delhi is likely to see a partly cloudy sky on Thursday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the first stage of a refurbished Central Vista in the national capital, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Thursday is likely to be 26°C while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 37°C.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday was 25.8°C, and maximum temperature was 37.2°C -- three degrees above normal.

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Thursday morning.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 126.

On Wednesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 133, which is in the lower-end of the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Thursday, the union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “AQI today indicates ‘lower end of moderate’ air quality. Dust (size > 2.5 micrometer) contributes ~ 62% to PM10. For the next 3 days (8th, 9th, 10th) peak wind speed is likely to be ~ 10-14 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘moderate’ due to relatively dry atmospheric conditions. Moderate temperature (~ 35-37 deg C) and mixing layer height (~ 2.0-2.5 km) maintains moderate ventilation.”